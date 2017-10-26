A ‘Fresh’ treat on Halloween with Fresh Brothers

Pre-order by Mon., Oct. 30 and get 10 percent off Halloween party catering that fits everyone’s needs!

Feeding all sorts of eaters on Halloween can be scarier than handing out treats! Whether you’re planning a Halloween party for neighbors or putting on a Halloween bash at the office or school, make planning a breeze with pizza from Fresh Brothers — a go-to-meal that is easy to share with groups, large or small! And what’s more, the local award-winning pizza shop can deliver something for everyone to enjoy. As an extra treat, customers can pre-order by Monday, October 30 and get 10 percent off!

Some fresh pizza favorites include: Fresh Kids Special Pizza, featuring a mix of five different finely ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce topped with all natural mozzarella; Fresh Momma’s Favorite, chock-full of spinach, garlic and mushrooms, served with a blend of pizza sauce and pesto; chicken, sausage, artichoke and pesto, layered with fresh basil and all natural mozzarella; and Da Works, loaded with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and red onions.

“Creating menu options for customers with dietary needs is an important part of our catering business, especially on Halloween—one of the busiest days of the year for pizza deliveries,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers. “People love ordering from Fresh Brothers because those with specific dietary needs and food allergies can enjoy something on the menu.”

Customers have plenty of gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free options at Fresh Brothers. All Fresh Brothers kitchens utilize the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness’ Great Kitchens program to ensure the restaurant’s gluten-free options are prepared safely, to the highest standards.

Fresh Brothers opened this summer in Burbank on 4005 Riverside Dr. and offers Chicago-style pizza, hand-chopped salads, baked wings and delicious meatball sliders.

What truly sets Fresh Brothers apart is the quality and consistency of their food — starting with their dough that is made fresh daily in their own commissary. Their sauce is packed from 100 percent fresh tomatoes, not concentrate. The mozzarella is all natural, made without preservatives, fillers, artificial ingredients and no GMO’s.

Studios and businesses near Burbank’s business district can rest easy when it comes to ordering from Fresh Brothers. An experienced catering specialist will help event planners make menu choices to fit their event’s needs and budget.

One of those business customers is WeWork Burbank. “At WeWork Burbank, we host several events each week. As our membership grows, so does our demand for fresh, tasty food. Whenever we call on Fresh Brothers we are treated so well and have had consistent results for all of our events. Even in last minute situations, we know Fresh Brothers can satisfy us in a pinch!” says Monica Tockman, Community Lead at WeWork Burbank.

Fresh Brothers offers several catering menu options including Party Packs, Party Platters and Kids Party Packs that include a variety of options to choose from: pizza crust, pizza toppings, fresh salads, side dishes and finger foods. Drinks and sweets are also available.

Other popular menu items include hand-chopped, made-to-order salads, meatball sliders and chicken sliders served on King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls, and chicken wings. Nothing is ever fried—everything is baked. The restaurant is also nut-free.

Advanced orders can be placed online at FreshBrothers.com or by calling (310) 642-0533 ext. 1. Pickup and delivery is available seven days a week. Open on Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 9pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am to 10pm. Fresh Brothers is located at 4005 Riverside Dr., between Pass and Maple, in Burbank.

