Explore artisan handcraft at Pasadena Bead & Design Show July 26-29

The Pasadena Bead & Design Show is Thursday, July 26 through Sunday, July 29 at the Hilton Pasadena. The largest bead & design event in California — with a growing record of attendance over the four days — is open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Attendees are invited to shop more than 300 exhibits of limited-edition artisan handcraft, including jewelry, beads, gemstones, clothing, paintings, crafts, pottery, glass, silver, ceramics and textiles.

Pasadena Bead & Design Show was established by artisans who were inspired by the Arts and Crafts Movement and the traditional sidewalk art shows of Paris. They wanted to offer the widest range of artisanal products to be found anywhere — providing an opportunity to eliminate the middleman and buy direct from artisans and tradespeople — and at exceptional prices.

Artisan exhibitors are chosen for artistic ability and singularity of work. The original pieces are created by the artisans and are offered for sale here, often for the first time. Many have spent upwards of 40 years perfecting their work, reviving lost styles, using meticulous, time-honored techniques and age-old tools to produce fine, handcrafted, artisan design.

The more adventuresome attendees may want to roll up their sleeves and participate in one of the 150 workshops offered at the show, taught by an artist-in-residence. Workshops start at only $20, and offer step-by-step instruction for all skill levels, working in various media including wirework, jewelry design, art clay silver, metalwork, chainmaille, champlevé, beadmaking, crystal setting, copper electroforming, enameling, mixed media, tassel making and hand knotting.

Many products offered are much-sought-after collectibles: African trade beads, Afghan kilims, nomadic textiles, folk art, ephemera, buttons, Taxco silver, Victorian jewelry, Roman glass, ethnographic objects, ceremonial pendants, carved marble figurines, needlework and art nouveau painted silk.

Along with its artisan exhibitors, the Show also promotes artisan tradespeople who showcase a vast assortment of beads, jewelry and design components such as conch pearls, amber, lapis lazuli, custom gemstones, opals, Burmese rubies, Jizera garnets, art deco emeralds, antique pearls, gold and silver pieces, hard-to-find decorative charms, vintage artisan beads and handwrought findings.

Show hours 10am to 6pm, Thursday through Sunday, July 26 – 29. Admission is $8 online or $10 at the door, good all four days. Hilton Pasadena is located at 168 S. Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena.

Visit BeadAndDesign.com to learn more.