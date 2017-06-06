Find your voice with Jonathan Kramer of Mailbox Toluca Lake

By Jonathan Kramer of

Mailbox Toluca Lake

In case you didn’t know, besides our shipping, postal boxes and mailing services, we here at Mailbox Toluca Lake supply vocal remedies to the world’s top entertainers.

We are currently the largest supplier of vocal products in the country with clients that include Atlantic Records in New York. Some of our customers include Wayne Brady and recording artists such as Mandy Moore, Charlie Puth and the late Prince.

Several recording studios keep our merchandise in stock for their clientele. My good friend Tony Oppedisano, who was Frank Sinatra’s co-manager and best friend, as well as Don Rickles’ personal manager, has had a P.O. Box here at Mailbox Toluca Lake (at 10153 1/2 Riverside Dr.) for 32 years.

When I first bought the store 10 years ago, Oppedisano told me I bought the “Town Hall” of the entertainment industry. Everyone comes here! It is referred to as “Town Hall” for the entertainment industry because 90 percent of my clientele work in the industry — singers, actors, voiceover artists and more.

Two of my biggest endorsers for our vocal remedies are Eric Vetro and Dr. Warren Line. Dr. Line is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Burbank and has long prescribed my products to his patients. Vetro is known as the number one vocal coach in the country, training superstars such as Shania Twain, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor and dozens more. He refers all of his clients to my store.

Two of my best selling products recommended by Vetro are “Entertainer’s Secret Throat Spray” and “Grether’s Pastilles.” “Entertainer’s Secret” is just one of the many throat sprays that we sell in the store along with “Vocal-Eze,” “Singer’s Saving Grace” and “Throat Saver.”

We also offer herbal remedies such as Honey Loquat, Honey Loquat Candy, Ginger Honey Crystals, Ginger Green Tea, Ginger Honey Candy and more. Since I started selling these products we have built a huge national reputation for ourselves.

For more information, call (818) 505-9350 or stop by 10153 1/2 Riverside Dr. (at Forman) in Toluca Lake. Also visit MailboxTolucaLake.com.