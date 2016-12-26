Glendale’s Motivate Fitness is a hit; new locations open soon in Montrose and Valencia

With editorial assistance by

Jon Konjoyan

What do Michelle Obama, Sofia Vergara, Vanessa Hudgens, Kim Kardashian, Brooke Burke, Ben Stiller and Eva Longoria all have in common? They love Lagree Fitness—the acclaimed conditioning method offered by Motivate Fitness Studios in Glendale.

At Motivate, they believe you don’t need more time to get in shape—just more intensity. Every class is a full-body, 45-minute workout that combines strength training, cardio, endurance, flexibility and core, not just in one workout, but also in each and every move.

Classes are delivered on the cutting-edge M3 Megaformer patented exercise machine and focus on slow resistance-based movements designed to stimulate fat-burning muscle fibers, torch calories and sculpt the body from head to toe.

Their encouraging instructors ensure you get the most of out of each class by perfecting your form and technique, while short rest periods and challenging moves can burn up to 800 calories in each class.

Their mission

Motivate believes every person should have an exercise regimen in their life. It is an investment in your health and future that you cannot put a price on. Motivate offers a fun and welcoming place for women and men to come and feel strong and powerful. They say fitness is more than the change you see on the scale. It is seeing the strength that comes from within you, and pushing past your perceived capabilities. Health is a lifestyle that makes you strong inside and out.

The workout

Motivate offers the Lagree Fitness Method developed by fitness visionary Sebastien Lagree. Unlike any other workout, Lagree Fitness is designed to target the slow-twitch muscle fibers. These muscle fibers are your endurance muscles and are your fat burning muscle fibers. This will have you burning calories long after class.

The limitless versatility of the M3 Megaformer allows you to move seamlessly from one exercise to the next, keeping the heart rate up and the muscles effectively working throughout the entire class.

Each class is designed to push your muscles to create change and can burn between 500-800 calories. This is achieved through slow, controlled movements where there is less opportunity for injury with little to no impact on the joints.

Knowledgeable instructors accommodate all fitness levels. Every exercise can be modified to reduce intensity and reversely, varied to increase intensity.

Motivate’s goal is to help you build that lean, toned physique everyone desires. They offer new member specials, group classes, private sessions and corporate discounts.

For more information visit MotivateStudios.com or call (818) 858-5138. Visit Motivate at 410 E Broadway in Glendale.