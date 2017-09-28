‘PianoFest’ in full swing at Hollywood Piano with savings, concerts and competitions

Burbank piano store invites you to free musical events throughout October

By Clint Lohr

The fabulous second annual Mason & Hamlin PianoFest is now underway at Hollywood Piano at their 323 S. Front St. location in Burbank. The Mason & Hamlin PianoFest is a six-week event focusing on all different kinds of music performed on the Mason & Hamlin nine-foot concert grand in Hollywood Piano’s acoustically designed recital hall. The roster of world class talent assembled for this event is incredible and all of the events are being offered for free! Plus, each event is followed by a reception featuring wine, cheese and goodies. They’re even giving out a free and snazzy PianoFest commemorative tote bag to everyone who attends.

This week on the celebration’s agenda is “The Piano Story” with internationally acclaimed Argentinean concert pianist/professor/ lecturer Mario Merdirossian – this Sunday, October 1 at 3pm. La Prensa of Buenos Aires said of their native son, “Merdirossian deserves to be noted amongst our best musicians.”

His presentation of “The Piano Story” is a multi-media concert demonstrating the history of the how the piano developed. How the needs of the classical repertoire being created by the greats influenced the development of the piano and how the development of the piano influenced the repertoire of the world’s greatest composers. This unique presentation has been cheered by audiences and press worldwide. The Los Angeles Times wrote, “Merdirossian has done what many others only talk or dream about.” The Nogales International of Arizona wrote, “The Piano Story hits all the right notes…as well as being a highly entertaining lecturer, Merdirossian proved to be a virtuoso performer…his performance met with animated applause throughout and ended with a standing ovation. Many were sorry to see it end.” Following “The Piano Story” and each PianoFest event will be a Mason & Hamlin open house reception and a meet-and-greet with the artist.

Later in the week, on Friday, October 6 at 7:30pm, Armen Aharonyan will present “A Celebration of Armenian Music” during which he will delight the audience with music by Armenian composers. Aharonyan has just returned from a triumphant concert tour of Armenia traveling to more than 10 cities to great acclaim. His playing has been described as passionate and thrilling. Critics have said of Aharonyan that when he plays it is like listening to a complete orchestra.

Events will continue through the 30th of October, but one more PianoFest event is worth planning for now: the “L.A. Young Musician’s Piano Competition” on Sunday, October 8, 10am to noon, and 1pm to 4pm, at the Arcadia Community Center located at 365 Campus Dr. in Arcadia. Here, young pianists from kindergarten to high school senior will compete on a nine-foot Mason & Hamlin Concert Grand. This is one of two events not happening at their Burbank location. Additional PianoFest performances will be detailed next week.

Hollywood Piano’s President and CEO, Glenn Treibitz, further elaborated on this Fall event: “The Mason & Hamlin piano creates magic with its tone according to the likes of Ravel, Rachmaninoff and Rubenstein. Our goal is for everyone to understand what the elite musicians of the world have known for over 160 years.”

Hollywood Piano’s website discusses the origin of Mason & Hamlin pianos and how they were developed in 1854 in Boston, Massachusetts and still meticulously hand built there today from Hard Rock Maple wood rims and actions made with carbon fiber parts that will last over 100 years. A claim no other piano can make.

Hollywood Piano was the number one U.S dealer for Mason & Hamlin in 2015. During the six-week PianoFest, these pianos will be sold with factory authorized discounts plus instant factory rebate checks. “The factory has authorized a lump sum six-figure amount to our company to use as we see fit to reduce the discounted prices even further to help our customers obtain these heirloom instruments and thereby helping spread the word about Mason & Hamlin,” said Treibitz.

RSVP for all Piano Fest events by calling (818) 954-8500 or visit HollywoodPiano.com/pianofest for more information.