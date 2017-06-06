Rancho Boys Home reschedules free admission car show/BBQ for Sun. July 9

Rancho San Antonio Boys Home hosts its annual classic car show and BBQ in partnership with the Classic Chevys Car Club of Southern California on Sunday, July 9, 11am-4pm, at 21000 Plummer St. in Chatsworth. The free admission event, originally planned for last May, was postponed due to weather concerns.

The event features a display of over a hundred classic cars, a model car exhibit, music, BBQ and product booths. “It is our annual tradition to host this event in honor of our community and all of our supporters, including our major financial contributors, The Knights of Columbus,” said Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio.

Rancho San Antonio has a reality-based approach to living, focusing on personal responsibility, values clarification and changing anti-social behaviors.

For more information visit RanchoSanAntonio.org.