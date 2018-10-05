Rebecca Pollock, author of ‘My Life as a Battered Woman,’ continues her advocacy during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

For over 14 years, author Rebecca Pollock has been working as an advocate for emotionally and physically abused women through the Rebecca Pollock Foundation. Her book, My Life as a Battered Woman, is now in its second edition. Besides the book, she gives speeches, writes articles and appears on radio and TV to give people who face domestic abuse hope for a better life.

In the course of her work, Pollock has risked life and limb many times to save abused women, men and children from their tormentors. She travels the country to raise awareness as this problem brings pain and suffering to millions all over the U.S.

As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pollock will be especially active in bringing a message of hope to those who require assistance. For information concerning the book and speaking engagements call (818) 760-8238.

If you don’t wear the official purple “Stop Domestic Violence” ribbon, at least wear the color purple in some form during October and you will help the cause, she says. Pollock encourages everyone to support shelters in their community and get involved by encouraging abused victims to call the 24-Hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE.

For more information email rebeccawonderful@gmail.com and include your telephone number so that she can respond to you.