Belmont Car Show Sun., Sept. 10

Bay City Rodders hosts more than 500 cars plus vendor booths between Livingston Dr. and Bay Shore Ave. in Belmont Shore, Long Beach on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Queen Mary free to visit after 6pm

The famed Queen Mary cruise ship is now free to visit after 6pm most days. The historic ship was built in 1930 and departed on her final cruise in 1967, arriving in Long Beach on December 9 of that year. She has called Southern California her home ever since.

The Queen Mary is now a floating hotel, event and wedding venue, and home to three restaurants.

‘C’ is for Canters

Iconic Canters Delicatessen in LA’s Fairfax district is now back open, but it was closed for three days this month for vermin infestation among 11 health code violations. The eaterie received a “C” grade from the county health department when it reopened recently. “We are an 85-year-old restaurant and are having some growing pains as we evolve,” owner Jacquelyn Canter told the LA Times. “We messed up and the basement wasn’t up to our standards and we won’t let it happen again.”

Health & Wellness Fair Thurs., Sept. 14

The Valley Plaza Recreation Center invites adults age 55 years and older to attend a free Health & Wellness Fair on Thursday, September 14, 12:30pm – 2:30pm at The Center located at 12240 Archwood St. in North Hollywood.

Activities for the day include:

Free health screenings, including glucose and blood pressure.

“Meet the Doctor” – Dr. Van Veloso, MD from HealthCare Partners will be available for general medical questions.

Fitness demonstrations of wellness classes offered at the center and at other sites within the community.

Appearance by National Senior Games athlete and Humana Game Changer, Hiro Moriyasu, who competed in table tennis and the 5K road race at the 2017 games.

Magic Mountain to open year round starting Jan. 1

Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in Valencia will be open every day of the year starting January 1. Currently the park runs 250 days a year, mainly in the summer and on select weekends.

Six Flags claims it has more roller coasters than any other theme park in the country with 19. “I’m good with it because that gets me into the park on more days with less crowds,” Duane Marden, founder of the Roller Coaster Database, told the LA Times.

Drought uncovers new facts about West Coast toads

The prolonged drought in California had at least one silver lining for researchers studying wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains. Native western toads were found to be breeding in September 2015, the latest ever known observation for the species, which has a breeding season that typically begins in late January. Western toads need pools of water to breed and without winter rains, it wasn’t until an unusual summer rain event, caused by Eastern Pacific Hurricane Linda, that the toads in this particular spot bred.

The discovery was made in November 2015 when Katy Delaney, a wildlife ecologist with the recreation area, observed what looked like western toad tadpoles in a seasonal pond in Los Robles Open Space in Thousand Oaks. “It was a strange sighting,” noted Delaney. “I thought to myself, ‘It’s the completely wrong time of year for this.’”

Delaney submitted the observation through the iNaturalist mobile app to the Associate Curator of Herpetology at NHMLA, Greg Pauly, who runs a reptile and amphibian citizen science project on the app.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is the latest observation of western toads breeding,” explained Pauly, noting that tadpoles found in November meant breeding likely occurred two months earlier in September when the remnants of a hurricane dropped one to two inches of rain across much of the Los Angeles area. “Western toads are a relatively common species, but we still lack a basic understanding of their biology. This goes to show how much we still have to learn about even the common species that surround us.”

For more information visit www.nps.gov/samo.