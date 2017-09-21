DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

Metro Art presents Cory Beers Cimbalom Band at Union Station

Metro Art presents a performance by the Cory Beers Cimbalom Band on Friday, September 22, from 4 to 6pm on the North Patio at Union Station.

The band’s sound is centered on the cimbalom which is an enormous hammered dulcimer with hundreds of strings traditionally played in the Romania/Moldova region. Equally at home in classical, folk and jazz, the band also consists of an upright bass, accordion and trumpet.

Visit UnionStationLA.com for more information.

EAST LOS ANGELES

County Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 60+ arts and cultural events in Sept. and Oct.

The L.A. County Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of themed special events and activities at several library locations, and a special curated series at its Chicano Resource Center, part of the East Los Angeles Library. Events include art activities, book clubs, dance performances, author talks, film screenings and more from September 15 through October 15.

Events include:

Saturday, September 16, 2pm – 3pm — Author Talk: Linda La Roche and Dust Unto Shadow

Wednesday, September 20, 6pm – 7pm — Hispanic Heritage Genealogy

Saturday, September 23, 2pm – 3pm — Author Talk: Victor Villaseñor

Monday, September 25, 6:30pm – 8:00pm – ‘Los Hábitos de Carmela’ – Presentación de libro por Mercedes Gertz

Saturday, September 30, 1:00pm – 2:00pm — Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico

Saturday, September 30, 3pm – 4pm — Civil Rights Activist Herman Sillas: The Chicano Student Walkouts of 1968

Saturday, October 7, 2pm – 3pm — Author Talk: Luis J. Rodriguez

Visit ColaPubLib.org/Hispanic for a full list of events.

LOS ANGELES

AIDS WALK is Sun., Oct. 15

This year’s AIDS WALK Los Angles event is on Sunday, October 15. The walk begins and ends at the steps of L.A. City Hall and surrounding Downtown parkland. 8:30am is sign-in and the Walk begins at 10am after the Opening Ceremony. The Walk is a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) fundraising event to fight HIV/AIDS, and usually takes about 2.5 hours to complete.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

NoHo Farmer’s Market every Saturday

The NoHo Farmer’s Market is held every Saturday from 9am to 2pm and offers a variety of fruits and vegetables from California farmers as well as breads, nuts, ethnic foods, cheeses, fruit juices and cookies. There is also clothing, crafts, an Artist Village and children’s activities. Located at 5331 Bakman in North Hollywood between Weddington Blvd. on the South and Chandler Blvd. on the North and steps away from the North Hollywood Metro stop on the Red Line.

Call 818-314-1312 for more information.

SANTA MONICA

Russell Brand in conversation with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Fri., Oct. 6

English comedian, actor and author Russell Brand will appear “in conversation” with Dr. Drew Pinsky on Friday, October 6 at 8pm at the Ann and Jerry Moss Theatre / New Roads School in Santa Monica. Brand will discuss his upcoming book, Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions.

Visit LiveTalksLA.org for more information.

TOLUCA LAKE

Guerilla art comes to Riverside Drive

Check out the transformation of an abandoned phone booth at the corner of Riverside Drive at Cahuenga. What was once unsightly has been transformed into art by Pentabo Clortino who goes by #screwyblooms. “I really screw stuff into other stuff here in Los Angeles. Make other screwystuff too. But these abandoned booths need some love,” he says online. Agreed. Thank you Pentabo for helping make Toluca Lake great again!

STATEWIDE

Secretary of State launches online back to school pre-registration toolkit, PSA for school districts

As part of National Voter Registration Month, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla launched an online Back to School Pre-Registration Toolkit this month. The toolkit includes a new “Our Time is Now” PSA video urging 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote as well as sample social media posts, downloadable posters and brochures, and useful links for school districts to share with students.

Pre-registration does not change the voting age, which is still 18. Instead, it allows eligible Californians ages 16 or 17 to complete the online voter registration form.

Go online and visit the site Sos.ca.gov/elections/back-school-pre-registration-tool-kit for this new Back to School Pre-registration Toolkit.

