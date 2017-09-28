LOS ANGELES

Dodgers clinch National League West Division title

The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched the 2017 National League West Division Championship. It’s the Dodgers’ fifth straight and 16th overall NL West title, as the club reached the postseason in five consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

The Dodgers will play “October Baseball” for the 31st time in franchise history (22nd time in Los Angeles) and for the eighth time in the last 12 years. The Dodgers previously won division titles in 1974, 1977, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1988, 1995, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 and twice reached the postseason as the Wild Card, in 1996 and 2006. In franchise history, the club has won six World Series championships and 21 National League pennants.

Visit Dodgers.com for more.

Actress Diane Keaton at Live Talks Sun., Oct. 15

Actress Diane Keaton comes to the “Live Talks Los Angeles” interview event on Sunday, October 15. Venue to be announced.

Keaton is also a film director and producer who began her career on stage and made her screen debut in 1970.

Visit LiveTalksLA.org for more information.

Donut Festival on Sat., Oct. 7 not a fat-free event

They say you “donut” want to miss it! The Los Angeles Donut Festival features tastings, coffee, contests for best donuts and even donut burgers.

This event takes place at The Base LA located at 352 North Avenue 21 in Los Angeles.

Visit LosAngelesDonutFestival.com for more info.

PASADENA

‘Stand Up! Stand Out!’ LGBTQ pride event Sat., Oct. 14

San Gabriel Valley Pride will present “Stand Up! Stand Out!” from 11am to 6pm on Saturday, October 14 in Pasadena’s Central Park.

The free event features a classic car show, a health and wellness area, pet adoptions, book readings/signings, food trucks and entertainment.

The park address is 275 South Raymond Ave. in Pasadena.

Visit SGVPride.org or email info@sgvpride.org for more information.

Book Fair is Sat. & Sun., Oct. 7-8

The Pasadena Antiquarian Book, Print, Photo and Paper Fair is back for two days at the Pasadena Convention Center’s Exhibit Hall B. Check this week’s Tolucan Times for discount admission coupon. Exhibitors will display and sell a wide variety of Antiquarian rare and modern first edition books, prints, posters, vintage photographs, autographs, fine graphics, maps, manuscripts and more.

Hours are Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm. General admission $8; seniors $5. Children under 12 free.

Pasadena Convention Center is located at 300 East Green St. in Pasadena. Ample parking is available. The Convention Center’s telephone number for general Information is (626) 793-2122.

STUDIO CITY

‘Bowling For Ronnie’ charity party Fri., Oct 6 benefits Dio Cancer Fund

The 3rd Annual Bowl for Ronnie Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, will take place on Friday, October 6 at 6:30pm at Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City.

The event, hosted by VH-1’s Eddie Trunk, will include a celebrity bowling tournament and raffle, fun and food in the name of raising funds and awareness for the Dio Cancer Fund.

Visit DioCancerFund.org/events for tickets and information. Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City.

STATEWIDE

Homeland Security reveals unsuccessful Russian attempt to target CA election

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was informed recently by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of Russian “scanning” in 2016 of California’s Internet-facing systems. Secretary Padilla released the following statement:

“Today, my office was informed for the first time by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that ‘Russian cyber actors scanned’ California’s Internet-facing systems in 2016. DHS confirmed that they have no evidence that any systems were penetrated or compromised in any way. Scanning is an unauthorized attempt to identify weaknesses in a computer or network – akin to a burglar looking for unlocked doors in a house.”

“Our office actively monitors scanning activity as part of our routine cyber security protocols. We have no information or evidence that our systems have been breached in any way or that any voter information was compromised.”

“We are concerned, however, that in June 2017, Jeanette Manfra, Acting Undersecretary for Cybersecurity and Communications at DHS testified before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee that ‘the owners of the systems within those 21 states have been notified.’ This was simply not true and DHS acknowledged they failed to contact us and two or three other states.”

“It is completely unacceptable that it has taken DHS over a year to inform our office of Russian scanning of our systems, despite our repeated requests for information. The practice of withholding critical information from elections officials is a detriment to the security of our elections and our democracy.”

“In a letter I sent to Admiral Michael S. Rogers of the National Security Agency (NSA) earlier this year in June, I expressed serious concern about the NSA’s failure to provide timely and critical information to America’s elections officials. We shouldn’t have to learn about potential threats from leaked NSA documents or media reports. It is the intelligence community’s responsibility to inform elections officials of any potential threats to our elections. They failed in this responsibility.”

We welcome your letters

Letters must be no more than 250 words. Email to editorial@tolucantimes.com or send to Editor, c/o The Tolucan Times, 10701 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake, CA 91602; fax to (818) 980-1900. All letters must include full name, mailing address, email and phone number. Contact information is for verification purposes. The Tolucan Times reserves the right to edit for content, length and clarity. Letters become the property of The Tolucan Times and may be republished.