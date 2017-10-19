TOLUCA LAKE

Pumpkin patch catches fire

Fire destroyed a pumpkin patch and Halloween maze next to Toluca Lake Florist on Monday, October 16, at approximately 2pm. No one was hurt.

The Florist is at the corner of Cahuenga Bl. and Riverside Dr. A pumpkin patch and petting zoo on the west side of the property is an annual popular attraction. None of the animals or birds were harmed. “Thirty-one firefighters responded and knocked the fire down by 2:18pm. There was no immediate word on what sparked the flames,” reported the LA Daily News.

HOLLYWOOD

William Friedkin signing at Amoeba Thurs., Oct. 26

Oscar-winning director William Friedkin will be signing copies of The Exorcist soundtrack, now released on vinyl, at Amoeba Music Hollywood on Thursday, October 26 at 6pm. Friedkin directed the 1973 horror classic.

Amoeba Music is located at 6400 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. For more information call (323) 245-6400.

Sci-fi ‘geek’ bar opens on Hollywood Blvd.

Get your inner geek on at the new Scum and Villainy Cantina nestled in “the black hole of Hollywood” according to their website. “All fandoms welcome…we feature themed drinks, food and games from your favorite geek staples. Costumes highly encouraged,” it goes on to say. (Note: costume weapons will be inspected and tagged at the door.) It’s all ages in the bar before 9pm at the bartender’s discretion if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Scum and Villainy Cantina is open Wednesday-Sunday, 6pm-2am, at 6377 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood (formerly The Loaded bar).

A&M Records reunion meet-up Thurs., Oct. 19

A&M Records employees and artists from the ‘80s and ‘90s are invited to an Alumni Reunion on Thursday, October 19, 6pm, at the Cat n’ Fiddle’s new location 742 N. Highland Ave. in Hollywood.

For more information visit the A&M Records Alumni Association on Linkedin.com.

LOS ANGELES

‘Barbershop’ show at Forest Lawn Sun., Oct. 22

RiverOaks Chorus presents A Really Big Barbershop SHEW, hosted by Fred Sullivan. Featured acts include The Dukes of Doo Wop, The Castaways Double Quartet, Center Stage Dancers, The Accidentals Quartet and more. A percentage of profits is donated to charity partner Hope of the Valley.

This event takes place on Sunday, October 22, 2pm, at Hall of Liberty, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. in Los Angeles.

Suggested donation is $20; $5 for children under 12. For more information about the show, group donations or early bird reservations call (818) 886-SING (7464).

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Free admission Italian Festival Sun., Oct. 22

The Los Angeles Italian Festival is Sunday, October 22 featuring Honorary Chairman and Toluca Lake resident Joe Mantegna from TV’s Criminal Minds.

The event includes food, music, comedy, beer, wine, games, bocce ball and entertainment on two stages with celebrity Chef Eva and special guest Mark DeCarlo.

There will be a Kid’s Corner with face painting, balloon animals plus clothing for sale, gifts, jewelry and collectibles and a Crooners Lounge with the sounds of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

The Los Angeles Italian Festival takes place at 10901 Victory Blvd. in North Hollywood. Visit LAItalianFestival.com for more information.

Used book sale Sat., Oct 21

The Friends of the Valley Plaza Branch Library will be having a Used Book Sale on Saturday, October 21 from 11am to 2pm.

Purchase books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and more at very low prices. Funds raised from the sale support programs and activities at the library.

Valley Plaza Branch Library is located at 12311 Vanowen St. in North Hollywood. Call (818) 765-9251 for more information.

