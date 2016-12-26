TOLUCA LAKE

Earth Day Festival and Taste of Toluca is April 2

The 6th Annual Earth Day Festival and Taste of Toluca is set for Sunday, April 2, 10am-2pm, at 10205 Riverside Dr., at Forman Ave., (behind Ramsey-Shilling and Wells Fargo), in Toluca Lake.

Festivities include live music, an eco-fashion show (Amren Tulano and Sita Couture), farmer’s market, kids’ activities, enviro-vendors and 20+ restaurants offering free samples. There are scheduled appearances by Steve and Kate’s Camp, Gentle Barn and Theodore Payne. Featured speaker is actor/environmentalist Ed Begley Jr.

This is a free community event.

BURBANK

UCLA Health opens local office to better serve area residents

Burbank-area residents now have more access to UCLA Health’s highly regarded physicians and services with the recent opening of a Primary & Specialty Care practice in the neighborhood.

The new 1,850-square-foot office is located at 2625 W Alameda Ave., Suite 322, in Burbank. The wide range of primary and specialty care services now offered include cardiology, internal medicine, endocrinology, pulmonary medicine and rheumatology

The UCLA Health Primary & Specialty Care practice in Burbank is the second UCLA clinic location in the area. UCLA’s Hematology/Oncology/Urology office, which includes a new infusion center, has been located at 201 S. Buena Vista St., Suite 200, for several years.

“Our Burbank practices provide convenient, high-quality medical care to San Fernando Valley residents right in their neighborhood,” says Dr. Matteo Dinolfo, medical director of the UCLA Department of Medicine community offices. “They can access UCLA physicians and services without spending what is often considerable time commuting to our Westwood and Santa Monica medical campuses.”

Two more offices – Woodland Hills and Encino – are scheduled to open later this year.

Visit UCLAHealth.org/burbank for more information.

GLENDALE

GWP brings ‘Customer Service’ to neighborhoods starting April 1

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) is hosting its first “Customer Service In Your Neighborhood event on Saturday, April 1, 10am-1pm, at the Sparr Heights Community Center in Glendale.

GWP is bringing their Customer Service Department to neighborhoods in Glendale on Saturdays to better serve its customers. Glendale residents will have the opportunity to learn about GWP’s billing and payment options, make electronic payments, enroll in programs and meet staff who can answer their questions. Residents attending will also receive a free conservation kit to take home.

“We want to make it more convenient for customers to connect with us. There are many programs and services that customers may not be aware of, and by visiting us at these different events we can connect with our customers to help them conserve, save money and also take their suggestions to better serve our community,” General Manager, Steve Zurn stated.

To find out when GWP will be in your neighborhood visit GlendaleWaterAndPower.com or call (818) 548-3300 for information and updates. The Sparr Heights Community Center is located at 1613 Glencoe Way in Glendale.

LOS ANGELES

Milt Olin Foundation ramps up efforts to prevent distracted driving

Milt Olin was a prominent L.A. music entertainment attorney who lost his life due to the distracted driving of an L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy in Dec. 2013.

The Milt Olin Foundation was founded after the death of Milt Olin, a prominent L.A. music entertainment attorney, who in a split second lost his life due to the distraction of an L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2013. The Foundation team, along with Milt’s widow Louise Olin, is committed to making the roads safe for everyone. She created the #HandsOff Movement to help end distracted driving. Their mission is to prevent more unnecessary, senseless tragedies like the one that took Milt’s life.

To learn more about the Foundation visit GoFundMe.com/my-fight-against-distracted-driving.

Metro honors Monrovia’s Bob Bartlett with plaque dedications

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently dedicated plaques for the late L.A. County leader and former Monrovia Mayor Bob Bartlett at its Monrovia Gold Line operations campus as well as the city’s Metro Gold Line Station. Metro’s operation campus on California Ave. has also officially been renamed to “Division 24: Robert ‘Bob’ Bartlett Monrovia Operations & Maintenance Facility.”

Bartlett, a native son of Monrovia who served the city in various civic capacities for 27 years, was instrumental in spearheading the redevelopment of Monrovia, including the revitalization of Old Town Monrovia and other major city destinations.

His career in politics began in 1974, when he was elected to the Monrovia City Council. In 1988, Bartlett became Monrovia’s first African-American mayor and served until 2001. He passed away on October 11, 2015, at age 75, less than five months prior to the official opening of the Gold Line Foothill Extension, a Metro Rail project which he supported.

STATEWIDE

Rare frog species breeding in Santa Monica Mountains

National Park Service researchers surveying a stream recently spotted signs of California red-legged frog reproduction. The nine egg masses found are the first known evidence in recent times of the species sustaining a population in the Santa Monica Mountains without the help of humans.

California red-legged frogs, popularized by Mark Twain in the 1865 story The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County, are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The species has not been seen in the Santa Monica Mountains since the 1970s. A population discovered in the nearby Simi Hills in 1999 has been used to replenish the species in four spots in the mountains for the past four years. The idea was that translocated populations would eventually mature, mate and reproduce on their own. The sighting on March 14th, at an undisclosed location, confirmed that the reintroduction project is headed in the right direction.

“I was literally crying when the stream team showed me the photos of egg masses,” exclaimed Katy Delaney, a National Park Service ecologist with Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “The years of work we’ve put in is showing amazing progress.”

For more information visit NPS.gov/samo.