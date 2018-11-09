A special birthday

By David Lawrence

DAVID: Here I am again, high-Jackie-ing her “Talk” column. My only excuse – love, sweet love! Today – Wednesday, November 7 – is Jackie’s 85th birthday, and I firmly believe that sometimes words are worth a thousand pictures. Especially when talking about the lady of my heart.

So, here’s a single picture and hundreds of words from a few of Jackie’s army of friends, admirers and family.

And this time, I get the last word(s).

Please read on…

***

Chère Jackie, Rendre heureux, n’est-ce pas le plus sûr des bonheurs? Amitiés, Gilles. (Make it happy, isn’t it the most certainty of happiness?)

-Gilles Barretieri, Très Jolie, financial advisor

***

Jackie,

You are a miracle of goodness, talent and humor ingeniously created in one beautiful woman.

Love, Mary Jo Catlett, actress

***

Hi Jackie!

I’ve been your fan since you were in The Admirable Crichton at Marshall High, Billy Barnes Revue, etc. Happy Day!

-Miriam Birch, actress

***

I want to wish Jackie a happy, happy birthday and thank her for her kindness to me over the years.

-Steve Bluestein, author

***

Dearest Jackie,

Just saying your name always puts a smile on my face! Here’s wishing you the greatest birthday ever…until the next one.

Love, Judy Chaikin, producer

***

Fifteen words is hard to do for all the years of knowing you. I have never not had great love and admiration! Mazeltov! XOXOXO

-Selette Cole, LACC chum

***

Jackie,

Truly blessed to have you in our lives!

-Carole Cook, Broadway star and husband, Tom Troupe, actor

***

Dearest Jackie,

You have been a continuing joyous presence in my life since 1957. Lucky, lucky me!

Love, Linda Daprix, editor and husband, Peter, photographer

***

Your birth is one of the greatest gifts life has blessed everyone you know with. We celebrate you today and everyday as you are the light that touches all our souls. Thank you for being born and for being you.

-Tina Cannizzaro DeBone,

Tom & Thomas, award show champ and family

***

Happy, Happy Birthday Jackie! You are a darling, gifted and generous friend and I love being in your life.

-Nancy Dussault, singer/actress

***

Animals brought us together, but love and friendship have strengthened the bond! Happy 85th!

-Shelly Eckart, stage manager

***

The world is a more joy-filled place because of you, dear Petal.

Love, Christopher Escamilla, cruise maven

***

I have shared many happy days with JJ, from college, summer stock, TV, Broadway and a film with Elvis. All were the best of time. Why? Because of your presence Ms. JJ.

-Jack Grinnage, actor

***

Sometimes, a rare and special soul comes into your life and touches it with warmth and joy in a magical way. You, dear Jackie, do precisely that! Thank you for showering us with your kindness, generosity and encouragement. We adore you so very much and wish you the most festive, unforgettable 85th birthday celebration. Love to you and David.

-Laura Osnes, Broadway star and Nathan Johnson, producer

***

It was love at first sight. You warmly welcomed me to “the family” and have always made me feel loved.

-Richard Jordan, publicist,

author

***

When I told you how much you’ve meant to me? I really, REALLY mean it!

-Jodie Mann, actress

***

Dearest Jackie,

On your birthday this year our hope is to fill your heart as much as you fill ours year round!

With all our love, Peter

Marshall, star singer, entertainer and lovely wife, Laurie

***

Dear Jackie,

You are a treasure we’ve loved having in our lives these many years!

-John and Dorene Martin, working actor and real estate marvel

***

Happy Birthday dearest Jackie! You are such a gift to the whole human race! XO

-Karen Morrow, Broadway star

***

What a delight to get to know Jackie on our Crystal cruise and to share so many meals and memories with her on board. I treasure our time together.

-Greg Schreiner, fashion wizard

***

Jackie,

No one has a ª as big as yours! You have our ª forever.

-Yuki and Cedric Scott,

bosom buddies

***

Jackie,

You are sunshine, exuberance, beauty, kindness, silliness and love put together in perfection!

-William Squire, stylist star and Gary Sullivan, construction expert

***

We’re (relatively) new friends but I’ve loved Jackie forever. Her smile and sweet spirit make me feel instantly happy and loved!

-Billy Stritch, superstar

entertainer

***

Welcome to the land of the 85-year olds where I eagerly await you… so much love!

-Joan Weber, artist

***

We first met during the Billy Barnes Review days. I’m so glad we’re still friends.

-Jo Anne Worley, entertainer

***

We could not have selected a better person to join the Lawrence Family. Happy Birthday JJ!

-Adam and Sheri and Dean Lawrence, stepsons and daughter

***

Dear Mom,

I say I love you with my eyes and my wagging tail and my little kisses!

-Skye, beloved rescue dog

***

Dear W,

Fifteen years ago I was drowning in loneliness and self-pity; you threw me a lifeline and pulled me to love and safety. Cent Anni…

-David, adoring husband

And we’ll talk…

Jackie Joseph is a writer and actress best known for her TV roles as Alan Brady’s niece Jackie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the voice of Melody in the animated “Josie and the Pussycats” and as Jackie Parker on “The Doris Day Show.”