Family owned Community Chevrolet in Burbank continues to grow

Local dealer sponsors vintage car show Nov. 5

Remember the commercial jingle “See the USA in your Chevrolet?” Much has changed since then, while Community Chevrolet has continued to serve the Burbank and surrounding communities for over 60 years.

Chad Kelman, General Manager of Community Chevrolet in Burbank, attributes the franchise’s continued success to his “Excellent staff of nearly 100 great people. Both our sales and service departments do an amazing job,” he says.

Kelman continues, “The franchise expanded about five years ago and there are plans to build out again. We just keep growing.”

Owned by the Fred Bell family since 1959, Community Chevrolet has always provided excellent new and used cars to citizens of Burbank and surrounding communities in the Valley, Glendale and Los Angeles.

Kelman says, “Business is good. People are buying cars. Electric vehicles are now about a third of our annual sales. EVs have become very popular. And they just keep getting better.”

Community Chevrolet is the fastest growing Chevy dealership in Southern California. Kelman says, “We are up 76 percent year over year. There’s a reason why we are selling a lot of cars. It’s not just us; the cars are better.

“GM stepped up their effort to make their cars better than anyone’s and people have noticed. People still want value. Our trucks are getting over 20 MPG. Ten years ago, who would have predicted that?

“We believe that if we service our community, we will prosper and so will the community.

“We have roughly 15 different Chevrolet models available and variations on those. There’s the Malibu, Camaro, Impala and of course, the Corvette. You’ve got the Silverado and heavy-duty vehicles. We have trucks, sedans, four-wheel drive, the hybrid Volt and now the fully electric Bolt EV. You can buy or lease. Whatever your transportation requirements, we can provide you a solution that fits your budget and needs.

“We keep an inventory of about 750 cars on hand. A few of everything. If there is something we don’t have, we’ll help you find it. Our job is to get you into the car you want,” Kelman continued. Community Chevrolet strives to earn the customer’s loyalty.

Make time to attend “The All Chevy Vintage Car Show” co-sponsored with the SFV Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Sunday, November 5 at Community Chevrolet. This show will feature dozens of the most beautiful and rare vintage cars ever built, from the 1920s up to recent times. These classic cars have been lovingly restored to the same pristine condition they were in when first driven off the lot.

See the USA…indeed!

Community Chevrolet is located at 200 W Olive Ave. in Burbank. Call Sales at (866) 456-3689 or Service at (866) 223-5987. Visit YourChevy.com or Facebook.com/ChevyBurbank.

112 total views, 38 views today