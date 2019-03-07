For nearly 60 years Patys restaurant is a fixture in Toluca Lake

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Patys with their famous Corned Beef & Cabbage!

Toluca Lake would not be the same without Patys restaurant on Riverside Drive. It seems as though it has always been there, having been established in 1960. That kind of longevity is unusual for restaurants, but Patys has withstood the test of time.

Patys owner George Metsos (center) flanked by his staff (L-R) Alex, Paula, Nicolle and Sergio. Photo by Ross Benson

George and Astrid Metsos took over the restaurant in 1999 and gave it a facelift, thereby enabling it to earn L.A. Magazine’s award for Best Retro Diner in 2011. On the walls are some of the many plaques and commendations Patys has received over the years.

So what makes Patys so special? Although they have good, old-fashioned comfort foods on the menu, such as meatloaf, roast turkey and pork chops (and those great hot open-faced sandwiches on white bread smothered in gravy), they have also kept up with current dietary trends. There are gluten-free options, a fitness menu and the “Impossible Burger,” which is plant-based, but really tastes like meat.

The chefs have been frying with trans-fat-free oil since 2005. They like to order from smaller, local suppliers to ensure the exceptional quality. And the pastries and cakes are baked in-house.

The diner is open daily from 7am to 10pm. The breakfast menu is huge. You can create your own omelettes and scrambles from the myriad of ingredients available, or go with old favorites like Eggs Benedict, Huevos Rancheros or lox and eggs.

If you have a sweet tooth, scrumptious pancakes, waffles and French Toast might be for you. For lunch there are burgers and sandwiches, chili and soups, fish and chips, even an all-beef hot dog. Dinner offers chicken, shrimp, steaks and pasta in different styles, as well as those comfort foods. Beer, wine and champagne are also available. The “Champagne Flight” is a bottle of champagne served with assorted juices. Sounds intriguing.

It is always fun to sit on the patio at Patys, and watch the people walk by. When it’s raining, there are shades and heaters to keep you comfy. And it is dog-friendly, so you and Fido can dine together. But if you prefer to be inside, there are tables and booths and a counter from which to choose. You can still people-watch through the massive windows.

And, speaking of people-watching…there are a few studios nearby (Warner Brothers is practically around the corner) so quite a few celebs frequent Patys. If you’re into stargazing, this is the place. In fact, the Green Room, the back dining room, is where many big Hollywood deals have been made.

Patys is located at 10001 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake. Visit PatysRestaurant.com or call (818) 761-0041.