Make life easier during the holidays (and tastier) with Handy Market in Burbank

If you haven’t visited Burbank’s legendary Handy Market lately, you should make time to do so—and especially now with Thanksgiving and the holidays looming. Their services include catering and complete meal offerings. (Visit HandyMarketBurbank.com for details.)

In a nutshell, Handy Market is a compact full-service grocery store also offering prepared meals and Saturday parking-lot BBQ specials. Opened in 1970 by Harry Arzoian, it is now operated by son Alan and his hardworking staff. The store opens early daily (there is always someone there by 7am to open and assist in planning party menus) until 8:30 in the evening.

In 1980, Alan decided that the area, surrounded by entertainment studios and businesses, needed craft services, so he created Sunrise to Sunset Catering, which offers everything from “drop and go” to full service, onsite catering. The idea became an overnight hit, due to the professionalism of service, the high quality of food and the competitive prices. Whether it is for a large studio needing to feed a hungry cast and crew, or a small family gathering, no job is too big or small.

Grab a quick meal after work

So…you’re leaving work after a hard day. The thought of cooking dinner is daunting. Well, you don’t have to cook. Monday through Friday, from 5pm to about 8:30pm, stop by Handy Market for an entrée and two sides for just $8.99. Or, even better, for those within a five mile radius of Handy Market, there is free delivery with a minimum $50 purchase. Problem solved.

The store itself is a shopper’s dream. Clean and orderly, it is a breeze to find what you’re looking for. The produce section, filled with fresh fruits and vegetables from local vendors is bright and colorful. The deli section offers an array of salads and out-of-the-ordinary sides, such as Tabouleh and stuffed grape leaves. Add a side to your sandwich stuffed with hand sliced meats from their butcher shop, and you’re good to go.

For beverages, there are dozens of off-beat soft drinks or, for something a little stronger, there is a wide assortment of craft beers and wines from around the world, many under $10 – voila! Instant picnic!

Weekend BBQ specials

Drive by the corner of W Magnolia and Buena Vista in Burbank on a Saturday afternoon, and you cannot miss the spellbinding aroma of barbecue. That would be Handy Market’s outdoor grill feast, serving succulent tri-tip, pork ribs, turkey legs, chicken and sausage—even crunchy corn on the cob. People line up outside or at the deli from 9am to 6:30pm to enjoy this repast every Saturday. Tip: if you don’t want to be tempted, better roll up your car windows.

Handy Market is located at 2514 W Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank, just west of Buena Vista. For more information visit HandyMarketBurbank.com or call (818) 848-2500.