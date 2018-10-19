Real Estate Beat Investing when the market is slow

By Aida Poladian,

Broker Associate, GRI at

Ramsey-Shilling Associates

Investors who poured their capital into real estate during the boom conditions of recent years enjoyed considerable success. When the market is hot, most investments will yield a substantial return, but when the market slows down, how do you evaluate whether a property is a good investment?

Choose locations with potential for home price appreciation. Prices tend to increase in areas where the demand for housing will eventually exceed the inventory of homes. Look for neighborhoods that offer easy access to shops, schools, medical facilities, recreational opportunities and cultural activities because properties in these areas are more likely to bring top dollar.

The less you pay for the property, the greater your profit. For value, buy the least expensive home in an upscale district. Select areas that are developed where new businesses, homes and condos are appearing and thriving.

