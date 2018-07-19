REAL ESTATE BEAT What’s your reason?

By Gigi Santoro, Santoro

and Sons Real Estate Group

I am seeing a trend with my senior clients — they are living smaller and smaller lives. It’s a strange phenomenon, many of them don’t have anything to encumber their time, but it seems like they are dragging along quite a few reasons why they can’t do something. Maybe they want to travel, but the reason they don’t is because they have a pet. Or maybe they wish they could sell their house, but the reason they don’t is because they don’t know where to start.

There are so many reasons for our choices.

If you are thinking your reason for not moving is: “I can’t move because my house is a mess; I have so much stuff it would be impossible.” Don’t let that stop you — we have experienced, reasonably priced, people who can help and testimonials from our happy clients who would be glad to tell you about their experience!

Or is this your reason: “I want to downsize but I don’t want to pay higher property taxes because I am on a fixed income.” Again, don’t let that stop you — we have resources that can guide you through this situation. Proposition 60/90 are IRS rules and regulations to help seniors take their property tax basis to a reciprocal county.

The biggest and most common reason I hear is this: “I don’t want to leave this house, it’s where I raised my kids and family; so many memories.” Okay, I understand, but I have a question for you: How many of you live in three rooms of your big house? The kitchen, living room/ family room and bedroom? I know, as an empty nester parent, I am living in a big house and only using the kitchen, family room and bedroom. I have a big property and even though I have a great gardener, I still have to work in the yard often to keep it looking the way I like it!

Really, the reason for this article is a lecture to myself and all of us who are thinking: “Wouldn’t it be nice to move into something less?” Don’t let your reasons stop you from making the best decision for you at this time in your life! If you would like to discuss your reasons, think it’s time to sell your house, or need a referral for someone to help spruce your place up, please feel free to give me a call anytime. I am happy to help!

Gigi Santoro, Coldwell Banker-Hallmark, (818) 237-5687.