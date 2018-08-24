Realtor Tammy Jerome offers exceptional value in Studio City & Toluca Lake

11771 Laurelwood Drive, Studio City $1,795,000

A 4 bedroom compound in Studio City Hills seeks a non-traditional owner. Must see to appreciate! The main house has a giant master bedroom, a loft/bedroom and a den/art studio, 2 baths and POOL. A separate Guest House, perfect for an art/music studio, has vaulted ceiling in living room, kitchen, balcony, 1 bedroom + 1 bath and views! An additional Guest Quarters has: living room, kitchenette, 1 bedroom + 1 bath and sauna. Property totals: 4 bedroom + 4 baths & 4 parking.

This custom-designed home is positioned to reflect the various natural light exposures throughout the day. The unique, open floor plan boasts an open living room and den that lead to a wraparound outdoor wooden deck surrounded by mature trees providing complete privacy and extends to the pool area and a cozy Zen garden! Kitchen has a high ceiling and breakfast bar that opens to the living room with stone fire-place, vaulted ceiling, skylights, surround sound. Solar panels galore! Barely a couple of blocks to Carpenter School, CBS Studios, Universal Studios, Trader Joe’s and a variety of restaurants, shops and entertainment!

11657 Sunshine Terrace, Studio City $870,000

Fixer! Fixer! Fixer! South of the Boulevard in Studio City – a diamond in the rough! Yes, the home needs lots of work, but the cosmetics can be fixed whereas the location cannot be replaced.

This exquisite location is unparalleled: between CBS Studios and Universal Studios, in prestigious Carpenter School district, on a side street and yet just moments to the Boulevard’s restaurants, shopping, banks, business and entertainment. The house has 2 bedroom + den/attic and has a large, private terraced back yard.

3167 Dona Conchita Place, Studio City $1,590,000

A genuine mid-century home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious living room with wood beam ceiling, engineered hard-wood floors, recessed lights. Adjacent is a formal dining room. Both living room and formal dining room open to the pool, patio-deck and BBQ area. There’s also a den with a romantic brick fireplace. This floor plan is perfect for indoor and outdoor entertaining – California living at its best! All 4 beds and 3 baths are on one level.

Superb location enjoying the best of both worlds: between CBS and Universal Studios, minutes to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, minutes to Ventura Boulevard’s bustling restaurants, shopping, dining, Farmers Market and yet tucked in a secluded and private setting in prestigious Carpenter School district!

