‘Summer with Shakespeare’ at A Noise Within Theatre is immersive theatre magic for your child!

Five-week production camps culminate in performance of ‘Julius Caesar’ or ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Mon., June 17–Fri., July 19

By Rebecca Wilson

Throughout the course of A Noise Within Theatre’s Summer with Shakespeare, students will focus on different theatre skills, including acting, stage combat, mask work, costume and scenic design, swordwork, and even illusion.

Are you looking for an exciting and meaningful summer opportunity for your child? Look no further than Summer with Shakespeare at A Noise Within Theatre (ANW). Summer with Shakespeare is the perfect summer camp for any student looking to learn more about the arts while also having an unforgettable and entertaining experience.

“Each summer, this wildly fun camp takes over the entire building of A Noise Within Theatre – from the costume shop to the green room to the stage and everywhere in between,” said ANW Director of Education Alicia Green. “Students become fully immersed in a program of non-stop theatre magic.”

In Summer with Shakespeare camp, students work hands-on in a professional theatre environment and gain valuable experience interacting directly with real artists and technicians.

Throughout the course of the camp, students will focus on a variety of theatre skills, including acting, stage combat, mask work, costume and scenic design, swordwork and even illusion.

By the conclusion of Summer with Shakespeare, campers gain an appreciation of all aspects of theatre, while also getting in-depth exposure to a variety of classical plays.

Summer with Shakespeare has flexible options for families with different tracks that your child can sign up for. Offered are full five-week extensive production camps that culminate in the performance of one of Shakespeare’s plays – Julius Caesar for ages 14-18 or Romeo and Juliet for ages 10-13 – where students not only get to act in the production, but also build their own sets and design their own costumes just like the professionals!

In Summer with Shakespeare camp, students work hands-on in a professional theatre environment and interact directly with real artists and technicians to gain an appreciation of all aspects of theatre. Photos by Brian Feinzimer

A Noise Within Theatre also has weekly track options for its summer camp, allowing students to choose certain weeks, or attend all five sessions! From comedies and tragedies to histories and romance, the individual weeks are themed to appeal to each student’s interests.

Matthew B., a longtime camper of Summer with Shakespeare, raved, “I absolutely LOVE this camp and can’t wait for the summer! Summer with Shakespeare taught me about acting, teamwork, and helped me achieve my goals. It was so fun – I wish it never ended!”

His mother Deborah B. added, “A Noise Within’s program is very well organized. The entire Summer with Shakespeare staff is responsive to parents and they do their best to make sure the students are having fun and their experiences are rewarding.”

In short, your child will not want to miss this incredible summer camp!

Summer with Shakespeare runs Monday, June 17–Friday, July 19. Visit our website at anoisewithin.org/education/shakespeare-summer-camp for more details or to sign up. Have further questions? Contact ANW’s Director of Education, Alicia Green, at (626) 356-3104. A Noise Within Theatre is located at 3352 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena.