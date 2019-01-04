‘The Empty Nesters’ a relatable relationship journey full of warmth and humor at Zephyr Theatre from Jan. 17 to Feb. 17

The Empty Nesters is a universal story. It’s about relationships, and, like every good marriage—there’s lots of humor.

Husband and wife team (real-life empty nesters) John Walker and Pamela Gaye Walker in “The Empty Nesters” at Zephyr Theatre Jan. 17-Feb. 17.

The Empty Nesters is a new play about life after kids, answering the question – who do you want to be when the kids grow up? It stars John Walker and Pamela Gaye Walker, a husband and wife team who have the perfect chemistry to share the warm and witty story with an audience. The comedy, with emotional self-discovery and poignant moments, is playing at the Zephyr Theatre from January 17 to February 17. It is from award-winning playwright Garret Jon Groenveld (The Hummingbirds) and directed by Richard Seyd (By the Waters of Babylon).

Real-life empty nesters John (JW) Walker and Pamela Gaye Walker reunite on stage after a 20-year hiatus. JW is a film producer (Incredibles 2, The Incredibles – Academy Award-Best Animated Picture, Tomorrowland, The Iron Giant) and actor, whose theatre background includes 30 stage productions with his wife. Pamela is an accomplished writer and director for theatre and film, plus an award-winning actress who has appeared in film, television and on stages across the country. Also, she’s the author of “On Stage Naked, from the Salvation Army to the Academy Awards,” available soon on Amazon. It’s her funny and personal story of survival, with JW, in the Arts.

Pamela explained The Empty Nesters journey: “After dropping off their last kid at college, the couple takes a trip to the Grand Canyon to figure out who they are together. For 20 years they have ignored each other, working and raising their kids, so there’s a lot to grasp.

JW noted, “This show is the greatest hits of a long marriage. It’s stuff everyone goes through. People can relate to the arguments and the joys we have in the play, and it’s very funny. When the couple get to the Grand Canyon, they go out on the breathtaking skywalk. Facing the abyss together is a metaphor for their lives. Visual motion artists from Pixar have created the projected scenery, beautiful southwestern landscapes, so the audience can take the journey with us and look out over the skywalk.”

"The Empty Nesters" stars John Walker and Pamela Gaye Walker.

Pamela said, “This will appeal to everyone who needs to take time to discover what is important about their relationships. We did it in San Francisco, and couples who saw it returned with their adult kids to help them understand what they were going through. It’s been a satisfying journey, with the right timing, to return to our roots and collaborate again on stage.”

JW and Pamela are enjoying a successful life on both ends of the showbiz spectrum. Going from the Incredibles 2, nominated for a Golden Globe, to doing an intimate play, JW said, “It’s good for us to remember the artistic impulse is the same whether for a multimillion dollar film production or a small theater venture—it’s about the work.”

Pamela added, “At The Empty Nesters, people will laugh and they’ll cry, but mostly laugh. We hope they thoroughly enjoy it. Come and be entertained.”

“The Empty Nesters” plays Thursday, January 17 to Sunday, February 17 at the Zephyr Theatre located at 7456 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets at $35 are available through EmptyNestersPlay.com or by phone at (866) 811-4111.