Unbelievable value and exceptional price in prestigious Toluca Lake

Artistic ‘home-with-a-soul’ features extraordinary attention to detail and beauty

A warm and inviting ambiance greets you as one enters this home. The kitchen is exquisitely done with knotty pine cabinets, granite countertops and carved wooden accents alongsi

de a Thermador gas stove top and stainless steel appliances.

The spacious master bedroom looks out at the backyard’s fertile fruit trees and greenery. The second bedroom is large, bright and inviting. The master bathroom has exquisite tiles, a textured glass window above the luxurious bathtub that reveals a rich prism of colors and light of the brilliant flora outdoors while a Grohe system completes the terrific glass shower.

The den (third bedroom) has a high beam ceiling and is perfect for either sitting in front of the fireplace or watching a film on a big screen TV with friends and family.

The backyard is a sanctuary of luscious fruit trees including lemon, fig and pomelo, among other flowers and greenery. Here one can find a large pergola with built-in cool mist piping and speakers perfect for hosting a fantastic outdoor barbecue.

Double-pane windows can be found throughout the house, preserving the peace and quiet. There’s also a detached two-car garage, privately accessed via the expertly-crafted hardwood electric gate.

This lovely property is located at 4546 Willowcrest Ave. in Toluca Lake and is priced at $829,000. For viewing opportunities contact Tammy Jerome & Associates at (818) 903-5854. Also visit TammyJerome.com. BRE 00978772