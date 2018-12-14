Want an amazing meal without the cooking hassle? Call on HoneyBaked Ham

Family-owned Toluca Lake store offers marinated smoked hams, turkeys, roasts & desserts

Wow…the holidays are here again, but stress doesn’t have to be on your menu.

Wouldn’t it be great to have an amazing dinner, and not worry about cooking? HoneyBaked Ham are experts at preparing a fully cooked ham or turkey meal including all the side dishes. Yes!

Proprietor Marty Dolfuss was a kid when the Riverside Dr.store first opened in 1978. A neighboring storekeeper asked about their plans.“Hams?” he asked. “I’ll give you six months.” They’re still going strong and still a family-run business.

Happy holidays from Marty Dolfuss and the staff at HoneyBaked Ham in Toluca Lake, reminding you to order early for your holiday meals. Steve Sherman

“When people come here, everything they need is already fully cooked,” says Dolfuss. “They get a top-quality, home cooked meal to go.”That, of course, includes the whole ham, or turkey, mashed potatoes, seasoned bread stuffing, candied yams, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Gourmet mustard and chutney adds zest to the traditional fare. Just heat and serve. How easy is that?

You’ll want to order ahead to anticipate the ever-growing demand for HoneyBaked Ham dinners. That sweet, crunchy glaze gives the ham its signature flavor.

Oh, and don’t forget the pie!

Also, does your company have a large meeting or holiday event that needs to be catered? Order ahead from the many options of full dinners, hot or cold food trays, salads and relishes.

HoneyBaked Ham can put together a scrumptious holiday meal gift basket. Sal Rodriguez

And you can surprise those friends and relatives you won’t be seeing, with gift cards or gourmet baskets. Or even a turkey dinner! HoneyBaked Ham regularly ships orders across the country.

For delicious breakfasts and lunches, check out the HoneyBaked Ham Grill, open daily from 7:30 am to 3 pm. The restaurant’s breakfast menu is three full pages long!

HoneyBaked offers their full menu service through Grub Hub from 8 am to 3 pm or call the store direct for larger delivery or catering service.

Harry J. Hoenselaar founded HoneyBaked Ham in Michigan in 1957. His vision was to deliver a first-rate product using the finest quality meats and produce with top-notch service. Hoenselaar invented and patented the unique meat-cutting machine that slices the ham in a single, continuous spiral.

HoneyBaked Ham always insists the animals they use are raised humanely, without antibiotics, added hormones or steroids, and are sourced domestically. Of course, the meat is gluten-free.

Order now for Christmas and check one big chore off your list. Rest assured your holiday feast will be fresh and delicious as if you cooked it yourself.

Marty’s mantra is: “Make eating easy and delicious, so you can focus on the important things in life.”

HoneyBaked Ham is located at 10106 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake. Call (818) 766-3958. The store’s regular hours are Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm, weekends: 7:30 am-3 pm. Special holiday hours are Saturday, December 22 through Monday, December 24 7 am-6 pm. Closed Christmas day and New Year’s Day.