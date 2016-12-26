Burbank Hypnosis makes losing weight ‘fun’

By John K. Adams

Imagine realizing you’ve gained 50 pounds in the last year. Everything you try seems to fail. Your power of will has become a powerless won’t. And every setback reinforces your urge to snack and comfort yourself with pastries and ice cream.

What can you do?

Sure, there are weight loss programs, but did you know most people regain that weight after leaving those programs?

You’ve read the books, took the courses and attended the motivational seminars – but did anything work? You need a change in how you see the world and a change in how you see food. Part of this is not beating yourself up for failing – and to stop suffering from over-thinking it.

Burbank Hypnosis offers a way to simplify the whole process in a fun and interesting way. First off, hypnosis is not “mind control” or “brain washing.” It isn’t magic either. Hypnosis helps you tune your brain, helping you lose habits that don’t serve you any more—if they ever did.

Sally Hallada, a Burbank mom of four, went to Burbank Hypnosis after gaining too much weight. She was grieving the loss of a loved one and fell into the habit of snacking when she was “sad or upset.” Hallada got scared. Her clothes didn’t fit. She felt terrible. But she couldn’t stop, saying her “brain was telling her food is the answer.’” Will power meant nothing. She would sneak away to “treat” herself for “any reason at all.” She found she “had lots of excuses. I was always too stressed. I needed to stop fighting with my brain,” she explained.

Then Hallada found Burbank Hypnosis. She says of the owner, Kellie Lupe-Smith, “Kellie’s very genuine and sensitive to helping me as a person, and not with a pre-fab formula.” She helped make her “realize her values were not in line with her actions. It is a sad place to be.” Now Hallada is 25 pounds lighter, feels better and “found the balance I’ve been dancing with my whole life,” she says. Hypnosis helped her create an attitude “where eating healthy is the treat.”

Since starting her program at Burbank Hypnosis, Hallada has lost two dress sizes. She plans to continue her “self-care” program to lose another 15 or 20 pounds by May, averaging two or three pounds weekly. Her family and friends say she looks great.

At Burbank Hypnosis, Kellie Lupe-Smith makes it entertaining and fun while giving you more control without depending on your “will.”

The first step is to make an appointment with Burbank Hypnosis for a free screening and Suggestibility Assessment to see if hypnosis is right for you. Then a program is customized to address your individual needs.

