Pet Orphans of Southern California offers complete, affordable pet care and adoptions

By John K. Adams

Pet Orphans of Southern California keeps getting better. They keep enhancing their rescue and adoption services and now Pet Orphans includes onsite veterinary services and pet grooming at affordable, competitive prices for all your professional pet care.

You can also get your pet beautifully photographed in their professional photo studio, by Suzanne Allison. To make a photo appointment, call (818) 901-0190 or email suzanne@petorphans.org.

The three founders of the non-profit started providing comprehensive pet rescue services from their homes back in 1968. They have been at this present location since 1973; they must be doing something right.

Their mission has not changed in all that time. The Pet Orphans charitable organization is dedicated to the advancement of companion animal welfare and combating overpopulation, abandonment and the need for euthanasia. Their sole mission is to “Rescue, Rehabilitate and Re-home” every dog and cat they can.

It is a little known fact that Pet Orphans must pay for 90 percent of the animals they rescue from city and county shelters. And being a charitable non-profit they have never accepted funds from any government entity.

Pet Orphans has been rescuing pets for over 40 years solely from public donations. They are not part of some conglomerate riding the latest trendy fashion.

As Director of Operations, LaTanya Montgomery says, “We’ve been doing the latest thing since long before it was the latest thing.”

You can donate directly to or, when shopping online, you can select Pet Orphans of Southern California as your charity of choice through Amazon.com. When Pet Orphans is the designated recipient, Amazon donates 0.5 percent of your total purchase to the cause.

As part of Pet Orphans’ mission, every pet up for adoption is groomed, neutered and micro-chip implanted as part of their clean bill of health.

The veterinary clinic is open for all pets. Pet Orphans wants to be your choice for complete professional pet care.

The clinic, run by their compassionate and knowledgeable in-house veterinarian, is open for business for any pet you have that needs care. Pet Orphans of Southern California is offering a one time, 20 percent discount to first time clients for any pet surgery booked this month.

Also in the spirit of “unity in the community,” they offer discounts to those in need, whose pets need care, but might be facing financial challenges.

Another way you can contribute to this hidden gem is by volunteering. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old. Adults and juniors (14-17) can apply to volunteer via the Pet Orphans website. Training is provided.

Pet Orphans of Southern California is located at 7720 Gloria Ave. in Van Nuys. Visit PetOrphans.org or call (818) 901-0190.