‘We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered’ returns to SoCal Sept. 16 at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Critically acclaimed show celebrates the music of one of the most successful recording acts of all time

With editorial assistance

by Jon Konjoyan

We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered, is the definitive celebration of the hit brother and sister duo the Carpenters in words and music. It returns to Southern California for a one night-only performance at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos on Saturday, September 16 at 8pm.

Starring singer Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by a seven-piece Nashville band directed by Harry Sharpe, the show re-creates the Carpenters’ original sound, presenting an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most successful recording acts of all time.

If you’d like to know just how good Berting Brett is, consider this Broadway World review by Justin Cole Adams posted just days ago:

“It is hard to explain but Michelle Berting Brett is essentially an adult Disney princess with just a whole lot of stage presence, and I loved it. She had a lightness to her that just gave her a unique energy while telling their stories and singing their songs. It made her so easy to listen to and it made her connection with the audience that much more tangible. She has this poise about her that never wavered once – think Glenn Close in either production of ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ She is the perfect amount of theatrical – think Idina Menzel singing ‘Funny Girl’ on Glee. She had a presence on that stage; it was hers and she knew it – think of a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall.”

We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered has been playing in theatres and showrooms all over the U.S since 2013. It grew out of an idea Berting Brett, a farm girl from a musical family in Saskatchewan, conceived after being told repeatedly that she sounded like Karen Carpenter. Berting Brett, who studied opera and musical theatre and toured the world in show bands and her own cabaret shows while based in Toronto, was encouraged by her now husband, producer Mark Brett, to create a one-woman show based around the Carpenters’ music. That idea has evolved into a touring production that the couple has brought to major showrooms in the U.S., including four sold-out engagements in Las Vegas. Last August, the show played to an SRO audience at the 800-seat Downey Theatre where the Carpenters, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, grew up.

Last month, We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered made their Live Nation debut at Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta where they opened the Delta Series with international acts including Willie Nelson, Mary Chapin Carpenter and George Benson.

After the Cerritos date next month, a special holiday version of the show, Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas, based around the Carpenters’ iconic Christmas albums, tours during the winter months.

A CD of We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered, recorded in Nashville last ye

ar, includes performances of the Carpenters’ most memorable songs, including “Close to You,” “Yesterday Once More,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Merry Christmas Darling” and more. It is available at shows as well as from CD Baby, iTunes and Amazon.

Visit WeveOnlyJustBegunShow.com and CerritosCenter.com or call (800) 300-4345 for tickets and information.