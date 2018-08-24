‘Descriptive Narration’ a specialty of voiceover artist Roy Samuelson

You know Roy Samuelson; you just don’t know you know him.

Turn on the TV, radio or listen to an audiobook or play a video game and more than likely you’ll hear his familiar velvety vocal skills.

Samuelson studied theatre before going on to be a train-robbing bandit at Disney World, and then making his way to L.A. He doesn’t turn down roles in front of the camera, but with his amazing list of voice credits he doesn’t have much time for the rest of his face to work.

Samuelson’s true passion is helping people and he does that by recording Descriptive Narration (DN). He explains, “DN is for the blind and visually impaired. I narrate and describe the atmosphere and action that a blind person cannot see, without disrupting the dialog, sounds or music.”

DN can be turned on in much the same manner as closed captioning. Samuelson’s been recording DN for about five years and believes so strongly in it he “hounded the company” until he got gigs doing this important work. DN can work for anyone, he continues, “Imagine being able to catch up on your favorite shows while stuck on the 405.”

Voiceover work sounds easy to some—just show up and read—but Samuelson has honed his craft just like any other actor. “A foundation of acting and improv brings the world of voiceover to life,” he shared, “But I craft my performance to stay out of the way of the story.” He wants the audience to hear the story and not him.

Samuelson’s works include promos for Target and McDonald’s, a myriad of TV shows, working with actors John Larroquette and Jessica Lange and blockbusters like Skyscraper and Get Out.

Check out his website RoySamuelson.com for an auditory delight.