Sattdown Jamaican Grill brings Caribbean flavor to Studio City

For authentic Jamaican fare, Sattdown Jamaican Grill in Studio City is a must-visit. Chef/owner Tony learned to cook from the best: his grandmother. She prepared meals for nearby villagers in their native Jamaica, and he would be by her side.

Jamaica’s signature sauce is jerk, originally designed to cure meats before there was refrigeration. The staple ingredients are garlic, thyme, scotch bonnet peppers, allspice and onion. It is spicy and oh so slightly sweet, and Chef Tony’s is amazing.

Tucked away in a strip mall on Ventura Boulevard, Sattdown isn’t easy to find, and parking can be tricky. But, wow, is it worth it! This clean, colorful little hideaway offers a myriad of dishes. Seafood, meats, chicken and vegan are available, with a choice of exotic sauces like Mango Chutney, curry, Drunken Coconut and, of course, jerk. With reggae music and delicious aromas in the air, close your eyes and drift into paradise…

Clearly, this place has a loyal following. The servers are affable, and seemed to know many of the customers. Chef Tony is jovial, and comes out of the kitchen to chat when he can.

In the mood for meat, and eschewing the curry goat, this reviewer opted for the jerk oxtail, and was not disappointed. The meat was tender and moist, and the sauce was divine, with the precise amount of kick. Accompanied by fried plantains, steamed veggies and rice and peas, (actually red beans) it was heaven on a plate. And a healthy portion, too, so a to-go box was in order.

Sattdown Jamaican Grill is located at 11320 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City. Call (818) 766-3696 or visit sattdownjamaicangrill.com for complete menu and hours of operation.