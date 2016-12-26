Neighborhood Council opposes Ryu’s efforts to make Hope Estate historic landmark

By Harlan Boll, special to

The Tolucan Times

Editor’s Note: At press time the L.A. City Council had just voted to deny the Hope Estate in Toluca Lake historical status. This article was written before that vote and in anticipation of it.

On February 21st the Greater Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council (official recommendation body to the L.A. City Council) voted to oppose Councilmember David Ryu’s motion to designate the Bob and Dolores Hope property on Moorpark St. in Toluca Lake as a historic monument.

Meanwhile, both the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Toluca Lake Homeowners Association recently took no official position with a vote of “No recommendation.”

The Councilmember appears to lack significant support for his efforts from the Toluca Lake community and its influential representative organizations.

The Neighborhood Council meeting drew a respectable number of residents who were overwhelming in their opposition to the Councilmember’s efforts to designate the estate as historic. Those who spoke publicly were five to one in opposition.

One of the claims made was that the property was the Hopes’ “only remaining home,” which is inaccurate. In fact, their famous Palm Springs home (which recently sold for $13 million) is where they actually publicly and professionally entertained both industry and political personalities. The Moorpark residence had been intended to be and served as a private residence only, remaining closed to both press and general public until after Dolores’ passing in 2011. (Bob Hope died in 2003.)

The Councilmember indicated that he and his staff had dedicated several hours researching their desired future for the estate, failing to acknowledge that Bob and Dolores spent a lifetime preparing and planning a Living Legacy, benefiting veterans, children and the homeless in the community, which did not include a historic designation of their residence.

The Hopes’ eldest daughter and Toluca Lake resident, Linda Hope, has publicly stated that while the Councilmember claims to be protecting her father’s legacy, he is in fact disrespecting her parents final wishes, as determined by their legal will.

“Is it fair for the city to step in and take my father’s property and designate it as they see fit and disregard and disrespect my father’s expressed wishes?,” she said. “Would any member of the city council want that to happen to them? When my mom passed away, she left a mandate that proceeds from the sale of their house were to go to feed, clothe and shelter those in need, with a special emphasis on those who’ve served our country.”

The City’s Cultural Heritage Commission has stated that the house, as a structure, has no architectural historic significance:

SUBJECT—BOB AND DOLORES HOPE ESTATE: On September 16, 2016, the City Council instructed the Department of City Planning to initiate Historic-Cultural Monument designation proceedings for the Hope Estate located at 10350 West Moorpark Street (CF-16-1049). On November 3, 2016, a subcommittee of the Cultural Heritage Commission visited the property, as required by the Los Angeles Administrative Code (“LAAC”) Section 22.171.8. On November 17, 2016, the Cultural Heritage Commission, voted by a unanimous vote that this property does not conform with the definition of a Monument pursuant to LAAC Section 22.171.7. Therefore, the request was declined.

The matter comes to final vote before the City Council on February 28th.

Harlan Boll is a publicist and has represented The Hope Estate.