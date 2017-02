Kelly Brook (born 23 November 1979) is an English model, actress and television presenter best known for her roles in the 2010 horror comedy remake Piranha 3D and in the NBC sitcom One Big Happy. In September 2014, Kelly released her autobiography which reached the London Sunday Times Bestseller list. Domestic-violence groups and others criticized her during her promotional tour for laughing about punching two ex-boyfriends in the face. —Wikipedia

Views All Time 63 Views Today 14