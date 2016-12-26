Bodybuilder Nick Wright

Nick Wright, 23, is a YouTube bodybuilding sensation. He has hundreds of followers and subscribers thanks to his educational and entertaining videos. His fans are inspired by him and want to look like him. His profile on Bodybuilding.com says that he is 5’7? – 170 cm @ 190 lbs – 86 kg @ 12 percent body fat. Regarding “haters” on the internet who may be jealous of him, he says: “There’s not much one can do but simply catch themselves when they’re starting to let the hate get to them. I’ll notice it and tell myself ‘Nick, you’re letting the internet get to you. Why? There’s no point, knock it off.’”