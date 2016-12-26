Singer Beyoncé

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (born September 4, 1981) is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, she performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child and rose to fame in the late 1990s as lead singer of R&B girl-group Destiny’s Child. Throughout a career spanning 19 years, she has sold over 100 million records as a solo artist, and a further 60 million with Destiny’s Child making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She has won 20 Grammy Awards and is the most nominated woman in the award’s history. Time listed her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013 and 2014, and in 2016 she was shortlisted as their Person of the Year. Forbes also listed her as the most powerful female in entertainment of 2015. –Wikipedia