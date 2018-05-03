3rd Annual Beach-Bound Book Bash is Sat., May 12 in NoHo

Free event offers book readings, signings, tea and snacks

By Gail E. Moss

Don’t you love the smell of a new book as you dig your toes in sand and the scent of clean pages and fresh ink waft along an ocean breeze? Losing yourself in a thriller’s pages during takeoff, or wrapping up some humor for a gift?

It’s said a good book, like a good cup of tea, is good for the soul. You can get all this goodness at the 3rd Annual Beach-Bound Book Bash, at Teapop, a tea bar and gallery in North Hollywood on Saturday, May 12. The event is hosted by Black Château Enterprises and features some of their hottest authors.

Black Château founder Desireé Duffy says, “Now’s the time to stock up on summer books.” There will be tea, snacks and the event is free for all to enjoy readings and signings from these intriguing authors:

Christina Cigala, author of XX v XY: The Final World War – this story eerily mirrors today’s social topics

Autumn Doerr, author of Baker’s Dozen: A Lexi Fagan Mystery – it’s been called “an urban cozy” – a cozy mystery, but grittier, sexier

Laurie Finkelstein, author of Next Therapist Please – dealing with tough issues with an Erma Bombeck-style sense of humor

Laurel Anne Hill, author of The Engine Woman’s Light – an award-winning steampunk genre

Mark J. Rose, author of Matt Miller in the Colonies Series – a time travel sci-fi adventure

Duffy says, “People like a variety of books” so also in attendance will be:

Ken Davis, author of In Bed with Broadcasting

Michael Priv, author of The Fifth Battalion

Lon Varnadore, author of Mostly Human: A 4Pollack Novel

Robert Yehling, author of Voices and Just Add Water

The 3rd Annual Beach-Bound Book Bash takes place on Saturday, May 12, 4pm-6pm, on the patio at Teapop located at 5050 Vineland Ave., at Otsego St., in North Hollywood. Space fills up quickly so RSVP at BlackChateauEnterprises.com on the Blog tab or FaceBook: @BlackChateau event tab.