A Hollywood exhibit with LGBTQ pride

Review by Tim Lydeen,

special to The Tolucan Times

I was thrilled to recently attend a preview reception for The Hollywood Museum’s fourth annual “Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQs in Hollywood” exhibit. The Museum is located in the old Max Factor building on Highland Ave. near Hollywood Blvd.

The exhibit, which coincides with the annual LA Pride activities, displays a historic perspective spanning 100 years from silent films to today’s films, TV shows and digital platforms. It is presented in partnership with City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell (CD-13) and LA Pride and features amazing costumes, props, photos and iconic imagery that tell the story of the milestones and influence that the LGBTQ community has had in Hollywood. It also celebrates icons who may be openly LGBTQ or not, but who support the community.

Some of the celebrities in attendance were Ruta Lee, Judy Tenuta, Anson Williams, Lee Purcell, Kate Linder, Alison Arngrim and Roslyn Kind. Special guest speakers actresses Dee Wallace and her daughter Gabrielle Stone gave a brief but insightful prospective on LGBTQ history in Hollywood.

This wonderful exhibit takes up an entire floor of The Museum and runs until Monday, September 4. That gives you plenty of time to catch what has become an annual Pride tradition that keeps getting better every year.

Tim Lydeen is an actor, dancer and singer with a BFA in Vocal Music from California State University, Fullerton.