Actor Gary Oldman lights up the screen as Winston Churchill in his finest ‘Hour’

Well folks, it’s no secret in the film industry that each year during awards season I get behind an individual performance or film. Also, as an actress and filmmaker, I observe and learn from the great artists.

My passion film for 2018 is Darkest Hour (Focus Features) and actor Gary Oldman, who stars as Winston Churchill. I have been his cheerleader spreading awareness about this fantastic performance.

Oldman has always transformed himself for each of his many characters, and in Joe Wright’s superb Darkest Hour, Gary becomes Churchill in a bold and memorable portrayal. The film itself is brilliant and does a stellar job of proving that strong leadership and “words can change the world.” Gary is receiving accolades and awards this season. He just won the Best Actor Golden Globe after getting his first nomination! This is only the beginning for the awards season front runner master thespian.

Oldman has portrayed famous characters during his revered career, including Sid Vicious in Sid And Nancy, Lee Harvey Oswald in Oliver Stone’s JFK and my personal favorite Ludwig Van Beethoven in Immortal Beloved. Gary has even made his mark behind the camera as the writer/director of the gritty drama Nil By Mouth starring Ray Winstone.

No stranger to becoming totally unrecognizable in his roles, Oldman is the Lon Chaney of his generation with his turns as Dracula in Bram Stroker’s Dracula and Mason Verger in Hannibal. He has such a range that he is memorable playing subtle characters such as his Academy Award-nominated performance as George Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and acclaimed roles such as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter franchise and Commissioner Jim Gordon in the Batman franchise.

Gary spent four hours in the make-up chair each day to become Winston Churchill. He personally selected veteran make-up designer Kazuhiro Tsuji, who came out of retirement to create the transformation. Kazu assembled a talented team for the application: David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick. On Saturday, February 24, they are nominated at the Make-Up Artists And Hairstylists Awards at the Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live. Gary Oldman will also receive another honor, the 2018 Distinguished Artisan Award. Other honorees getting Guild Lifetime Achievement Awards are Academy Award-winning make-up artist Greg Cannon, and Emmy Award winning hairstylist Mary Guerrero. Visit Local706.org or check out #MUAHSawards.

Live your dreams,

Kat

Katharine “Kat” Kramer is an actress and daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer and actress Karen Sharpe-Kramer. She was named after her godmother, iconic actress Katharine Hepburn. For information on Kramer’s current projects visit KatKramersFilmsThatChangeTheWorld.com.

