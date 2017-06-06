Actress Salome Azizi proves it’s never too late to realize your dreams

By Laura Voeth

Life has been amazing the past two years for actress Salome Azizi. Her career has exploded with dream roles on television and film, and they keep on coming.

She recently landed a part on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. In 2016 she played Sara in American Wrestler: The Wizard, and will soon be shooting its sequel, American Fighter as the mother of a young man trying to escape Iran. Having been born in Iran, and fleeing to London when she was five, being a part of these important films is dear to Azizi.

This year she has had recurring roles on Black-ish, Escape the Night, and worked on Transparent, NCIS and Jane the Virgin, as well as numerous films and shorts. What a whirlwind!

As a child, Azizi already knew she wanted to be an actress. But when she grew up, it was not theatre, but law she studied, believing it was more practical. A bad experience with a boss soured her on the legal profession. To clear her head, she went on a one year backpacking adventure through all of Central and South America and Australia. When she returned to London, she found work at BBC World Service as a broadcast assistant.

Moving to San Francisco “for love,” she got a job at Cutwater Ad Agency, producing ads and doing voiceovers. Although she liked the job, she soon returned to her passion – theatre.

To jump-start her acting career, she moved to Los Angeles, getting occasional small parts. But from 2008 to 2016 she had very little luck. She needed to find out why. The answer was within herself: her conditioning, her culture, her desire to be accepted. Once she realized this, doors began to open. “There is still a lot to learn, and I’m working on it every day,” she shares.

Azizi’s message is clear: It is never too late to pursue your dreams.