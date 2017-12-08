American Masters’ ‘This Is Bob Hope’ documents a comedy innovator on PBS

No one gave a better Christmas present than Bob Hope. All the years he entertained on the USO tours, Hope gave the gift of laughter to our troops around the world.

Now PBS’ American Masters series will close its 31st season with the broadcast of This Is Bob Hope. It’s airing on PBS SoCal KOCE, Tuesday, December 5, Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 29 (check local listings).

Written, directed and produced by John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vs. John Lennon, Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary), an unabridged “Director’s Cut” of American Masters: This Is Bob Hope will premiere on December 29 on PBS. That film will feature over 35 minutes of additional footage because filmmaker John Scheinfeld explained, “Alongside an examination of Bob Hope’s extraordinary career achievements is a portrait of a gifted man with enormous personal contradictions. Even in the longer cut, I barely scratched the surface of his huge impact and influence.”

Of course, everyone who reads The Tolucan Times knows that Bob Hope and his wife Dolores lived a long time at their Toluca Lake estate. At that home on Moorpark St., Bob passed away in 2003 at 100 years old. Dolores passed in 2011 at 102.

During his eight-decade career, Hope (1903-2003) was the only performer to achieve top-rated success in every form of mass entertainment: vaudeville, Broadway, movies, radio, television, popular song and personal appearances, including his annual USO Christmas military tours and hosting the Academy Awards more times than anyone else.

A comedy innovator, Hope invented the topical monologue that later became a late night TV staple and comedy tropes like talking while backing up. He refined a spontaneous, conversational, improvisational style of comedy as a vaudeville master of ceremonies that created a blueprint for acerbic standup comics.

American Masters: This Is Bob Hope presents a candid look at his remarkable life with unprecedented access to Hope’s personal archives, including writings voiced by Billy Crystal. There are clips from Hope’s body of work to reveal a gifted individual who recognized the power of fame, embraced its responsibilities and handled celebrity with extraordinary wit and grace, becoming a model for public service in Hollywood.

The film features new interviews with daughter Linda Hope, who is the keeper of the flame for her father’s legacy, and film critic/historian Leonard Maltin; plus Woody Allen, Dick Cavett, Margaret Cho, Kermit the Frog, Conan O’Brien, Tom Selleck, Brooke Shields, Connie Stevens and biographer Richard Zoglin (Hope: Entertainer of the Century).

Edited to evoke the fast, fun pace of Hope’s classic monologues, clips include highlights from numerous TV specials, his Pepsodent radio shows and classic films like The Cat and the Canary, My Favorite Blonde, his iconic Road pictures with Bing Crosby, and The Big Broadcast of 1938 featuring his signature song “Thanks for the Memory.”

The unabridged director’s cut also features Hope’s 1930s comedy shorts and delves further into his radio and TV career, USO tours and charity work.

The American Masters series, with Michael Kantor as the American Masters series executive producer, is a production of Thirteen Productions for WNET (also seen on the WORLD channel). Thanks to them, American Masters: This Is Bob Hope gives us Hope for the holidays once again.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and was proud to be half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.

