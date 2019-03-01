ArtNight returns to Pasadena for Spring 2019 Fri., Mar. 8

Arts and cultural institutions open their doors to the public for the celebrated free event

Enjoy a beautiful evening in Pasadena exploring 19 prestigious arts and cultural institutions showcasing diverse works of art, music and dance by the best the city’s creative community has to offer on Friday, March 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Experience memorable visual and performing arts as well as hands-on interactive activities—all available and all for free on this special night organized by the City of Pasadena.

Free shuttle transportation to and from participating venues will also be provided at this family-friendly event. Food trucks will be offering a variety of food items and beverages for purchase.

Participating arts and cultural institutions include:

Armory Center for the Arts

ArtCenter College of Design

artWorks Teen Center

California Art Club

City of Pasadena

The Gamble House

Jackie Robinson

Community Center

Kidspace Children’s Museum

Light Bringer Project

MUSE/IQUE

Norton Simon Museum

Pasadena Central Library

Pasadena City College

Pasadena Museum of History

Pasadena Unified School

District with Side Street Projects

Red Hen Press

Shumei Arts Council

sp[a]ce gallery

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Visit ArtNightPasadena.org for a complete list of art and cultural offerings. Share photos and videos of your experience on social media using hashtag #ArtNight2019 and tag the City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov on Twitter, and @CityofPasadena on Instagram and Facebook).

For accessibility assistance, or to request information in Braille braille or large-print format, call (626) 744-7062.