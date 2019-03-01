ArtNight returns to Pasadena for Spring 2019 Fri., Mar. 8

Arts and cultural institutions open their doors to the public for the celebrated free event
Enjoy a beautiful evening in Pasadena exploring 19 prestigious arts and cultural institutions showcasing diverse works of art, music and dance by the best the city’s creative community has to offer on Friday, March 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Experience memorable visual and performing arts as well as hands-on interactive activities—all available and all for free on this special night organized by the City of Pasadena.
Free shuttle transportation to and from participating venues will also be provided at this family-friendly event. Food trucks will be offering a variety of food items and beverages for purchase.
Participating arts and cultural institutions include:
- Armory Center for the Arts
- ArtCenter College of Design
- artWorks Teen Center
- California Art Club
- City of Pasadena
- The Gamble House
- Jackie Robinson
Community Center
- Kidspace Children’s Museum
- Light Bringer Project
- MUSE/IQUE
- Norton Simon Museum
- Pasadena Central Library
- Pasadena City College
- Pasadena Museum of History
- Pasadena Unified School
District with Side Street Projects
- Red Hen Press
- Shumei Arts Council
- sp[a]ce gallery
- USC Pacific Asia Museum
Visit ArtNightPasadena.org for a complete list of art and cultural offerings. Share photos and videos of your experience on social media using hashtag #ArtNight2019 and tag the City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov on Twitter, and @CityofPasadena on Instagram and Facebook).
For accessibility assistance, or to request information in Braille braille or large-print format, call (626) 744-7062.