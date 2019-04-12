At One Fitness/Muay Thai School USA celebrates 10 years in NoHo

State of the art fitness facility recognized by City of Los Angeles

Betty Ann Mayid looks on with pride as her son, Muay Thai School USA’s Head Kru/Program Director Dan Mayid, completes his class instruction. “Time for sit ups!” he shouts, matter-of-factly. “I used to stand and cheer for him when he was a kid at tournaments. Now he has a son of his own,” Betty Ann says.

At One Fitness’ Dan Mayid and Robin Hart presented with a 10th anniversary congratulatory certificate by Jessica Fugate (right), field deputy for L.A. City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, on Apr. 6. Photos by Sal Rodriguez.

Dan, holding his toddler son Kai, exits the Muay Thai studio and into the weight room of At One Fitness. Mother, son and grandson join the rest of the crowd who have come for classes, workouts, or perhaps just swag from vendors offering free energy drinks and nutrition bars.

At One Fitness/Muay Thai School USA founder Robin Hart greets visitors with a warm smile, as is her way. She and Dan pose for photos, receiving a certificate from Los Angeles City Councilmemember Paul Krekorian’s office, a congratulations on 10 years in business. Hart says, “I grew up in North Hollywood. I feel like this is my way of giving back to the community—-creating a family-friendly environment where everyone is welcome; a safe haven to work on mind, body and spirt.”

Hart, who was once the only female Muay Thai promoter in the nation, excitedly shares the latest additions to her growing fitness empire:

Sunday, May 19 begins the six-week “Mindful Meditation” course at the facility.

Become a certified Muay Thai Personal Trainer at muaythaischoolusa.com.

What’s it like to be a woman in charge of a gym and Muay Thai school? Hart answers, “It was challenging for me to find my voice, but through Muay Thai, I found it. It helps you find peace in the storm.”

At One Fitness/Muay Thai School USA is located at 11116 Weddington St. in North Hollywood. Call (818) 980-6688 or visit atonefitness.com. In celebration of their 10th anniversary receive 10 percent off all six-month or one-year memberships through April 30.