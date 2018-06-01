Baskin-Robbins kicks off summer with ‘Celebrate 31’ promotion Thurs., May 31

Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops is kicking off the summer season on Thursday, May 31 with its “Celebrate 31” promotion at participating locations. On that day, guests can enjoy all regular and kids scoops for just $1.31. Guests can enjoy this special “Celebrate 31” deal on their favorite flavors, including Pralines ‘n Cream, Jamoca Almond Fudge and Very Berry Strawberry, as well as seasonal summer favorites including Berry Fruitful Greek Frozen Yogurt, Dulce de Leche, Pink Bubblegum and Watermelon Splash.