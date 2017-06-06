Belmont Village Senior Living CEO Patricia Will honored with JVS Corporate Leadership Award

Belmont Village Senior Living Founder and CEO Patricia Will is being honored at the 20th annual JVS (Jewish Vocational Service) Strictly Business L.A. luncheon on Wednesday, June 7th for exemplary support of the JVS mission and the organization’s HealthWorks career training program.

Belmont Village is the first health care industry employer to partner with the program, which trains individuals for entry level careers as Certified Nurse Assistants. By both sponsoring JVS training programs and hiring their graduates, Will hopes to bolster the organization’s efforts to create new, previously unavailable career paths for its students, while also filling a seriously underserved need for the aging population.

“Over the next 10 years the seniors housing industry will need to fill more than one million jobs. The JVS HealthWorks program is a model for how to get that done,” comments Will. “We are proud to be a participant in its success. We’ve hired many outstanding program graduates who have become highly valued members of our Belmont Village teams and we look forward to welcoming many more graduates in the future. ”

JVS provides intensive case management, job retention guidance and follow-up services to make sure that everyone who enters the program is successful. Ninety-eight percent of its students pass the state certification exam, with 94 percent being placed in jobs upon graduation. Many graduates continue their education by completing their LVN and RN degrees.

Belmont Village is a leading senior living provider with 26 communities in seven states and Mexico City and nearly 3,000 employees. The company opened its first Los Angeles-area community 15 years ago and is currently under construction on its seventh in Calabasas, projected to open in early 2018.

JVS training programs are offered at no cost to participants.

Visit JVSLA.org for more information or to make a donation.