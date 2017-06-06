Celebrities and their kids at LadyLike’s inspiring Women of Excellence awards and fashion show

The LadyLike Foundation’s 9th Annual Women of Excellence awards was a star-studded affair on Saturday, June 3. Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx (“Ray”) greeted hundreds of well-heeled ladies as they entered the Beverly Hilton ballroom for the luncheon and fashion show. Foxx kidded with them, sang and danced, posed for pictures, and then the party started with a prayer by Dr. R.A. Williams, and the LadyLike Mantra recited by everyone in the room, giving empowerment to all the ladies and gentlemen.

Holly Robinson-Peete emceed the event that honored ladies with impressive accomplishments: cosmetics mogul, Johnson Publishing Company and Ebony Media Operations’ Linda Johnson Rice; philanthropist and founder-president of In A Perfect World Foundation, Manuela Testolini; designer/philanthropist Tina Knowles-Lawson; and actress/singer/TV host Adrienne Houghton. Congresswoman Maxine Waters and broadcaster Shaun Robinson helped with the presentations. All were inspiring, but none more than the lady who started it all, president and founder of the faith-based non-profit LadyLike Foundation, Leah Pump.

It was Leah Pump’s vision to teach young women through the word of God, how to be virtuous and well rounded, and she created the “LadyLike” class at her church. With the help of her husband Dana Pump she started the foundation and its college scholarship program. Leah said, “I am so proud we are changing lives in our community.” The scholarship presentations to awesome young ladies were a highlight of the event.

‘I am so proud we are changing lives in our community.’ – Leah Pump, LadyLike Foundation founder

The inspiring afternoon also feature a lot of fun for the celebrities and VIPs. On hand were Eddie Murphy, Sugar Ray Leonard and wife Bernadette Robi, NBA’s Paul Pierce and wife Julie, Lela Rochon, Cookie Johnson, Nicole Murphy, Nicole Ari Parker, Tichina Arnold, Draya Michele, Asia Monet, Elizabeth Frances, Jasmin Sanders, Inga Dyer, Aaliyah Rose, Laura Govan, Erica Ash and Trinitee Stokes. Sean “Diddy” Combs was there to see his daughter Chance Combs participate in the Fashion Show by Isabella Couture.

Many celebrity offspring were seen rocking the runway as models, among them were Zola Ivy Murphy (daughter of Eddie Murphy), Elisa Johnson (daughter of Cookie and Magic Johnson), Bella Harris (daughter of Jimmy Jam Harris), Camille Leonard (daughter of Sugar Ray Leonard), Asia Fuqua (daughter of Antoine and Lelah Fuqua), Kapri Garnett (daughter of Kevin Garnett), and Jazelle Pierce (daughter of Paul Pierce), followed in the footsteps of professional model Delanie Dischert. There were models of all ages—toddlers, teens and even some moms.

Also in the spotlight were the singing sisters Chloe and Halle, signed to Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment. They performed and wowed the LadyLike crowd.

Teen Line’s Food for Thought luncheon

Outstanding teen volunteers were honored at Teen Line’s annual Food for Thought luncheon. The Power of Empathy was the theme of the event on Thursday, May 25th at the Beverly Hilton, and everyone who spoke about Teen Line, the ground-breaking teen-to-teen support hotline, expressed how empathy was the key to helping others. In addition to the amazing teens, the Sarah Shindler family was honored with the Family Advocacy Award.

It was an uplifting afternoon hosted by actress Katie Lowes of ABC’s hit show Scandal. Lowes presented awards to the teen volunteers: Naomi Perez, recipient of the Teen Hero Award; Dylan Brenner and Natalie Musicant, recipients of the Outstanding Listener Awards; Elliot Snow, recipient of the Advocacy Award; Tommy Attwood, Eshanika Chaudhary and Joy Flournoy, recipients of the Teen Voice Awards; and Molly Cody, Audrey Kotick, Laura Lopez, Claudia Montaner, Alexa Nourafchan, Max Kopelow, Seungil Lee and Isabella Sarnoff, recipients of the Distinguished Service Awards. Poignant stories were told about their life-changing experiences with Teen Line and the callers they have helped.

The Family Advocacy award went to Sarah Shindler and her parents for the family’s extraordinary dedication to the program. Teen Line executive director Michelle Carlson thanked all the volunteers, families, sponsors, Cedars-Sinai and Didi Hirsch for their support. Carlson reported Teen Line provides a safety net for teenagers dealing with troubled relationships, abuse, bullying, suicide and other challenges. It is important work for teens by teens who are real heroes. Bless them.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and is half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.