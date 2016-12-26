LATEST
Grammy-winning singer Al Jarreau, 76, passed away after complaining of exhaustion.

Celebrity passings January-March include Judge Wapner, John Hurt

Compiled by Jon Konjoyan

Actor Mike Connors with actress Gail Fisher on TV’s “Mannix.” Connor was 91
and had leukemia. (Fisher died in 2000 at age 65 of renal failure.)

January

  • Mike Gabon, 51, singer in Manic Hispanic, Cadillac Tramps—liver cancer
  • Francine York, 80, actress—cancer
  • Buddy Greco, 90, pianist and singer—no cause given
  • Dick Gautier, 85, actor, TV’s Get Smart—after a long illness
  • William Peter Blatty, 89, author, The Exorcist—multiple myeloma
  • Miguel Ferrer, 61, actor—throat cancer
  • Mary Tyler Moore, 80, actress, dancer—pneumonia
  • Howard Kaufman, 79, talent manager, Eagles, Go-Go’s, Steely Dan—no cause given
  • Mike Connors, 91, actor, TV’s Mannix—leukemia
  • John Hurt, 77, actor, The Elephant Man—pancreatic cancer
  • Barbara Hale, 94, actress, Perry Mason—no cause given
  • Stuart Timmons, 60, journalist, gay historian—complications of stroke

February

  • Al Jarreau, 76, pop/jazz singer—after complaining of exhaustion
  • Junie Morrison, 62, founder Ohio Players funk band—no cause given
  • Mike Walden, 89, USC/UCLA sportscaster—stroke
  • Bobby Freeman, 76, singer, “Do You Want To Dance”—heart attack
  • George “The Animal” Steele, 79, WWE/WWF wrestling star—after lengthy illness
  • Alan Colmes, 66, Fox News commentator—after brief illness
  • Larry Coryell, 73, jazz-fusion guitarist—natural causes
  • Bill Paxton, 61, actor, TV’s Big Love—no cause given
  • “Judge” Joseph Wapner, 97, TV’s People’s Court—natural causes

March

  • Tommy Page, 46, singer/music executive—suicide
  • Robert Osborne, 84, film historian, TV host—natural causes
  • Joni Sledge, 60, of Sister Sledge disco-era singing group—natural causes
  • Chuck Berry, 90, rock music legend—no cause given
  • Jimmy Breslin, 88, New York newspaper columnist—pneumonia
  • David Rockefeller, 101, billionaire businessman/philanthropist—natural causes
  • Chuck Barris, 87, host/creator of The Gong Show—no cause given
