Celebrity passings January-March include Judge Wapner, John Hurt

Compiled by Jon Konjoyan
January
- Mike Gabon, 51, singer in Manic Hispanic, Cadillac Tramps—liver cancer
- Francine York, 80, actress—cancer
- Buddy Greco, 90, pianist and singer—no cause given
- Dick Gautier, 85, actor, TV’s Get Smart—after a long illness
- William Peter Blatty, 89, author, The Exorcist—multiple myeloma
- Miguel Ferrer, 61, actor—throat cancer
- Mary Tyler Moore, 80, actress, dancer—pneumonia
- Howard Kaufman, 79, talent manager, Eagles, Go-Go’s, Steely Dan—no cause given
- Mike Connors, 91, actor, TV’s Mannix—leukemia
- John Hurt, 77, actor, The Elephant Man—pancreatic cancer
- Barbara Hale, 94, actress, Perry Mason—no cause given
- Stuart Timmons, 60, journalist, gay historian—complications of stroke
February
- Al Jarreau, 76, pop/jazz singer—after complaining of exhaustion
- Junie Morrison, 62, founder Ohio Players funk band—no cause given
- Mike Walden, 89, USC/UCLA sportscaster—stroke
- Bobby Freeman, 76, singer, “Do You Want To Dance”—heart attack
- George “The Animal” Steele, 79, WWE/WWF wrestling star—after lengthy illness
- Alan Colmes, 66, Fox News commentator—after brief illness
- Larry Coryell, 73, jazz-fusion guitarist—natural causes
- Bill Paxton, 61, actor, TV’s Big Love—no cause given
- “Judge” Joseph Wapner, 97, TV’s People’s Court—natural causes
March
- Tommy Page, 46, singer/music executive—suicide
- Robert Osborne, 84, film historian, TV host—natural causes
- Joni Sledge, 60, of Sister Sledge disco-era singing group—natural causes
- Chuck Berry, 90, rock music legend—no cause given
- Jimmy Breslin, 88, New York newspaper columnist—pneumonia
- David Rockefeller, 101, billionaire businessman/philanthropist—natural causes
- Chuck Barris, 87, host/creator of The Gong Show—no cause given
