Circus Vargas unveils new, original production ‘SteamCirque’

April and May performances in Burbank and Woodland Hills

Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top! Bringing their innovative new production to Burbank and Woodland Hills, Circus Vargas will divide performances between the locations from April 20th to May 22nd.

The show

Goggles, gears and gadgets set the stage for Circus Vargas’ retro-futuristic production – SteamCirque. Join them on a journey of fantastic proportions where children of all ages will marvel at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science fiction/fantasy inspired circus odyssey.

Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

The storyline

An eccentric group of adventure seekers stumble upon a traveling circus in an imaginary Victorian city far, far away. SteamCirque’s peculiar protagonist, part magician/part inventor, attempts to industrialize the circus by incorporating his steam powered mechanical contraptions into the ordinary, typical circus rigging, filling the big top with new, imaginative acrobatic apparatus for the artists to perform their acts.

Join them for an amazing experience, under the big top as Circus Vargas celebrates its 48th year, creating new and treasured memories for generations to come. This wonderful show has something for everyone. It’s two hours of amazing music, lights, magic, acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, comedians and more.

Performance schedule

Thursday, April 20th – Monday, May 8th in Burbank – Burbank Blvd. at 5 Freeway (777 N. Front St., in Burbank.)

Thursday, April 20 – 7:30pm

Friday, April 21 – 7:30pm

Saturday, April 22 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 23 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm

Monday, April 24 – 7pm

Thursday, April 27 – 7pm

Friday, April 28 – 4pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 29 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 30 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm

Monday, May 1 – 7pm

Thursday, May 4 – 7pm

Friday, May 5 – 4pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 6 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 7– 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm

Monday, May 8 – 7pm

Thursday, May 11th – Monday, May 22nd in Woodland Hills – Westfield Promenade (6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills.)

Thursday, May 11 – 7:30pm

Friday, May 12 – 4pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 13 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 14 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm

Monday, May 15 – 7pm

Tuesday, May 16 – 7pm

Wednesday, May 17 – 7:30pm

Thursday, May 18 – 7:30pm

Friday, May 19 – 4pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 20 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 21 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm

Monday, May 22 – 7pm

Ticket Information:

General admission tickets are $17-$32 for children and $27-$37 for adults. Reserved Ringside seating is $52-$67 for children and $57-$72 for adults.

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and tickets visit CircusVargas.com, call (877) GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location.