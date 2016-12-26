Circus Vargas unveils new, original production ‘SteamCirque’

April and May performances in Burbank and Woodland Hills
Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top! Bringing their innovative new production to Burbank and Woodland Hills, Circus Vargas will divide performances between the locations from April 20th to May 22nd.
The show
Goggles, gears and gadgets set the stage for Circus Vargas’ retro-futuristic production – SteamCirque. Join them on a journey of fantastic proportions where children of all ages will marvel at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science fiction/fantasy inspired circus odyssey.
Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!
The storyline
An eccentric group of adventure seekers stumble upon a traveling circus in an imaginary Victorian city far, far away. SteamCirque’s peculiar protagonist, part magician/part inventor, attempts to industrialize the circus by incorporating his steam powered mechanical contraptions into the ordinary, typical circus rigging, filling the big top with new, imaginative acrobatic apparatus for the artists to perform their acts.
Join them for an amazing experience, under the big top as Circus Vargas celebrates its 48th year, creating new and treasured memories for generations to come. This wonderful show has something for everyone. It’s two hours of amazing music, lights, magic, acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, comedians and more.
Performance schedule
Thursday, April 20th – Monday, May 8th in Burbank – Burbank Blvd. at 5 Freeway (777 N. Front St., in Burbank.)
- Thursday, April 20 – 7:30pm
- Friday, April 21 – 7:30pm
- Saturday, April 22 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm
- Sunday, April 23 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm
- Monday, April 24 – 7pm
- Thursday, April 27 – 7pm
- Friday, April 28 – 4pm, 7:30pm
- Saturday, April 29 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm
- Sunday, April 30 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm
- Monday, May 1 – 7pm
- Thursday, May 4 – 7pm
- Friday, May 5 – 4pm, 7:30pm
- Saturday, May 6 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm
- Sunday, May 7– 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm
- Monday, May 8 – 7pm
Thursday, May 11th – Monday, May 22nd in Woodland Hills – Westfield Promenade (6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills.)
- Thursday, May 11 – 7:30pm
- Friday, May 12 – 4pm, 7:30pm
- Saturday, May 13 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm
- Sunday, May 14 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm
- Monday, May 15 – 7pm
- Tuesday, May 16 – 7pm
- Wednesday, May 17 – 7:30pm
- Thursday, May 18 – 7:30pm
- Friday, May 19 – 4pm, 7:30pm
- Saturday, May 20 – 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm
- Sunday, May 21 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7pm
- Monday, May 22 – 7pm
Ticket Information:
General admission tickets are $17-$32 for children and $27-$37 for adults. Reserved Ringside seating is $52-$67 for children and $57-$72 for adults.
For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and tickets visit CircusVargas.com, call (877) GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location.