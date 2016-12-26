City Council denies historic status to the Hope Estate

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday, February 28th against granting historic status to the Bob and Dolores Hope Estate, located in Toluca Lake at 10350 West Moorpark St. Their decision is final and ends months of speculation on what would happen with the storied property.

“When you think about Toluca Lake, you think Bob Hope. By every objective measure, the Hope Estate meets and exceeds the City’s criteria for historic designation,” said Councilmember David Ryu, who spearheaded the historic designation campaign. “This property is a significant piece of Hollywood history that should be protected. While I am disappointed in today’s Council vote, I am determined to continue our work in preserving our City’s historic-cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”

Last September, Ryu introduced an emergency motion to give the City an opportunity to consider the Estate’s historic designation status. The legislation requested urgent Council action and instructed the City’s Planning Department to prepare the appropriate application for review by the Cultural Heritage Commission.

Ryu’s motion also instructed the Cultural Heritage Commission, upon reviewing the application, to submit its report and recommendations to Council regarding the inclusion of this building to the City’s list of Historic-Cultural Monuments.

The City’s Planning Department initially recommended the property be declared a Historic-Cultural Monument, stating that the home met a “high bar” for designating celebrity homes as landmarks. However, the Cultural Heritage Commission denied the designation based on the possible devaluation of the property.

Bob Hope’s daughter Linda Hope, speaking for the Hope Estate, opposed efforts to make the house a landmark. (See separate article in this week’s Tolucan.)

The City Council vote count was 8 in favor and 2 opposed. A total of 10 votes in favor were needed.