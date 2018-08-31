City of Burbank announces road closures

Construction along Burbank, San Fernando Blvds. and lane closures Sat., Aug. 25 — Tues., Sept. 11

Construction on the Burbank Boulevard at San Fernando Boulevard intersection will widen the intersection to add turn lanes, upgrade traffic signals, improve crosswalks and transit stops, replace damaged concrete, and install landscaping.

For a little over two weeks beginning Saturday, August 25 and ending Tuesday, September 11, City contractors will close the intersection in two phases to remove damaged pavement and pour new concrete.

North-South through-traffic on San Fernando Boulevard will be closed, and East-West traffic on Burbank Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction. During this time, residents are asked to avoid the area.

While freeway ramps at Burbank Boulevard will be open, heavy congestion is expected due to the lane closures.

Residents wishing to cross I-5 are asked to use Olive Avenue along with Magnolia and Buena Vista Boulevards as alternatives, and students travelling to Burbank High School should use Glenoaks Boulevard.

Detours will be provided via Delaware Road, Third Street and Grinnell Drive.

Bus stops will also be closed; Metro transit riders should board buses at Magnolia Blvd and First Street.

Northbound Buena Vista I-5 freeway ramp and overnight freeway closures, Fri., Aug. 24 — Mon., Sept. 10

Interstate 5 construction improvements will require weekend closure on the Interstate 5 northbound Buena Vista ramps. The northbound Buena Vista on-ramp will close from Friday, September 7, beginning at 10pm until Monday, September 10 at 6am. During these times, drivers will need to use the ramp at Hollywood Way.