Comedian Jerry Lewis admitted to Las Vegas hospital

According to LasVegasNow.com, actor and comedian Jerry Lewis was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital on Friday, June 2nd for a urinary tract infection, said his publicist Candi Cazau.

The website reported: “Lewis’ doctor decided to put him on antibiotics ‘sooner than later’ due to his full summer schedule of making a movie abroad and show dates, Cazau said. Cazau added that Lewis is doing fine, despite what other reports have stated.” Lewis, who is 91, has experienced several health issues in the recent past.