‘DesignerCon’ cutting-edge collectible art and design show Sat./Sun., Nov. 11-12 in Pasadena

The West Coast’s premier convention for fans, collectors and creators of cutting-edge collectible art and design, “DesignerCon,” returns for its 12th year on November 11-12 to the Pasadena Convention Center. The event offers over 400 artists and vendors selling limited edition designer toys, original art works, apparel items and more. It is presented by 3D Retro Toys and Crewest.

Last year, over 25,000 people attended DCON to buy art and related merchandise from artists and brands such as Paul Frank, Coop, the SuckLord, Jeff Soto, DKE Toys, Han Cholo, Ragnar, Kid Robot and hundreds more. DesignerCon founder Ben Goretsky also partnered with Crewest Studio to produce the first annual DCON Panel Discussions and Official Party.

DesignerCon is one of the most anticipated annual events in the designer toy world, featuring the work of creators from Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Mexico, Canada, different parts of South America and the rest of the globe.

DCON 2017 will have more world-class artists and vendors than ever before, more panel discussions hosted by Crewest artist and media personality Mark Brickey and another killer party with DJ Z-Trip presented by Crewest.

For the first time ever, DesignerCon is partnering with global streetwear brand Johnny Cupcakes to release the official T-shirt. The convention is also commissioning renowned Crewest artist kaNO to create exclusive original artwork for DCON tickets and badges, and legendary artist Tara McPherson will be creating exclusive and original art for the official DCON program/magazine.

More artist collaborations along with panel guests and discussion topics will be announced soon.

About DesignerCon

DesignerCon is an annual art and design convention that smashes together collectible toys and designer goods with urban, underground and pop art in over 90,000 square feet. The show coordinators strive to provide a fun, safe, comfortable environment for fans, artists and vendors to meet.

Founded in 2006 by Ben Goretsky, DesignerCon brings together artists, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the designer toy/vinyl collectibles market and has grown over the last 12 years to incorporate everything in the design world including apparel, plush, printing, sculpture, designer toys, and both fine and urban art.

The steady growth DesignerCon has enjoyed correlates with its popularity in today’s art nerd, geek culture. Collectors and designer toy lovers alike wait through the night for new releases. Pre-orders for new artist collaboration apparel are sold out within minutes, and artists use the convention as an opportunity to announce exclusive releases and collaborations.

The Pasadena Convention Center is located at 300 E. Green Street in Pasadena. Visit DesignerCon.com for more.

