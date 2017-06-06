Experience ‘NoHo Summer Nights’ at North Hollywood Park now through Sept. 9

Summer is officially here and there are plenty of wonderful events to look forward to in the East Valley. Some of the most exciting shows will take place at North Hollywood Park as part of my NoHo Summer Nights event series. NoHo Summer nights is sponsored by my office, along with the Valley Cultural Center, the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Art Institute of California—Hollywood.

Starting Saturday, July 1, NoHo Summer Nights will bring 10 weeks of concerts and movie screenings to the park at the corner of Magnolia and Tujunga on Saturday nights. And best of all, the events are free and family friendly.

You’ll enjoy an impressive lineup of live performances from popular bands, including the Iliana Rose Cuban Jazz Band, Ticket to Tide (America’s leading tribute to the Beatles), Center Stage Opera and many others. Bring a blanket and picnic to watch movies under the stars, including Titanic, Men in Black, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

The full schedule of concerts and movies is listed below. You can also find it at ValleyCultural.org/noho-summer-nights.

Saturday concerts

July 1: The Illiana Rose Cuban Jazz Band

July 8: Ticket to Ride – Tribute to the Beatles

July 15: Center Stage Opera Presents – Classic Rock, Classics that Rock

July 22: Mitch Talevi & Mission Jam

July 29: Dennis Jones Band

All concerts begin at 6:30pm.

Saturday movies

August 5: Titanic

August 12: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

August 19: The Lost World: Jurassic Park

September 2: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

September 9: Men in Black

Movies begin at dusk, approximately 8pm.

For your comfort, feel free to bring blankets, low chairs, tarps and pillows to the events. Canopies, umbrellas or EZ-ups are also permitted until the concert starts. Parking is available at the recreation center parking lots, at areas surrounding the park and at the North Hollywood Metro station.

NoHo Summer Nights will also feature L.A.’s most popular food trucks serving up a great and diverse selection of eats and treats. You can also bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages from home if you prefer.

Please come out and experience all the fun things the East Valley has to offer by putting NoHo Summer Nights on your summer calendar. Be sure to share this information with your friends, family and neighbors as well. I hope to see you all this summer at North Hollywood Park!

If you have questions or comments about NoHo Summer Nights, feel free to let me know: paul.krekorian@lacity.org or (818) 755-7676.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Ad Hoc Committee on Job Creation, represents Council District 2, which includes North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Village and other communities in the East Valley.