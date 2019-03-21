Explore the work of local and international artists at the Indian Wells Arts Festival

17th annual event opens March 29, 30 & 31

Painting, sculpture, jewelry, wearable art fashion and more will be showcased by local Los Angeles artists alongside those traveling from as far as Japan and Italy to debut their work exclusively at the Indian Wells Arts Festival in Indian Wells.

Metal sculptor David Tanych of Venice Beach will feature his whimsical pieces representing everyday objects such as giant hammers, nails and screws, nostalgic toys and kitchen gadgets like corkscrews and the ever handy whisk.

Jeweler Greta Cannon’s one-of-a-kind pieces combine sterling silver, 18K gold, and black rhodium plating with rare precious gemstones. “My work focuses on the intrinsic beauty that geometric shapes provide, mixed with sterling silver, steel, raw minerals and handmade paper,” says the Santa Fe, New Mexico-based artist.

New to the Festival and art scene this year is painter Christopher Hopping, whose vibrant post-impressionistic acrylic paintings juxtapose aquatic life with terrestrial plant life in an exploration of rising sea levels.

Reflecting 25 states across the nation and 25 countries around the world, 50 of the 200 artists juried into the show have had their work exhibited by and/or placed into the permanent collections of museums, including the renowned Smithsonian and Japan’s Kyoto Museum, making the festival a prime source of acquisition for art collectors of all size budgets.

With free art activities, a gourmet MarketPlace, the Saturday and Easter Sunday “Eggs + Champagne in the Garden” brunch menu ‘til noon, live music and artist demonstrations, there is something for every kind of art enthusiast to enjoy.

Presented by the City of Indian Wells, the 17th annual Indian Wells Arts Festival is hosted by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and opens Friday, March 29-Sunday, March 31, from 9am to 4pm. Children admitted free to the event, adults $13. Free parking and valet available. For more information visit IndianWellsArtsFestival.com.